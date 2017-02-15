Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

23% off EVGA Supernova G3 750W 220-G3-0750-X1 Fully Modular Power Supply - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

evga supernova
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Unleash the next generation in power with the EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G3 Power Supply. Based on the award winning G2 series Power Supplies from EVGA, This power supply features 80 PLUS Gold rated efficiency, and clean, continuous power to every component. The ECO Thermal Control Fan System offers fan modes to provide zero fan noise during low load operations. This provides improved efficiency for longer operation, less power consumption, reduced energy costs and minimal heat dissipation.  This power supply is highly rated with 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 3,000 people (read reviews). It's typical list price of $129.99 has been reduced 23% to $99.99 . See the discounted power supply now on Amazon.

This story, "23% off EVGA Supernova G3 750W 220-G3-0750-X1 Fully Modular Power Supply - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • EVGA Supernova G3 750W 220-G3-0750-X1 Fully Modular Power Supply

    $99.99 MSRP $129.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
google cloud plans primary
Google Cloud leader lays out ambitious plans

The head of Google’s enterprise business says the consumer giant has unique attributes in data...

skydiving collaboration
Collaboration key to achieving business goals

Collaboration technology is driving dramatic improvements in organizations' efficiency, productivity...

sprint gotchas primary
Sprint’s unlimited data plan has 'gotchas'

Sprint’s new plan offering five lines of unlimited voice, texts and data for $90 a month is a good...

wrestling wrestlers competition match fight
Smackdown: Office 365 vs. G Suite productivity

Can you really use Google’s G Suite instead of Microsoft Office? Here's how they compare on Windows,...