Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

28% off Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

logitech mouse
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The G502 features the most advanced optical sensor for maximum tracking accuracy. Customize RGB lighting or sync it with other Logitech G products, set up custom profiles for your games, adjust sensitivity from 200 up to 12,000 DPI and position five 3.6g weights for just the right balance and feel. The G502 averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,000 people on Amazon, where its typical list price of $80 has been reduced to $58. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "28% off Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Gaming Mouse

    $57.98 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

Resources
Featured Stories
depression businessman thinking loss sad overworked
Not investing in workers’ mental health is stupid

A series of studies shows that millennials and CEOs have something in common: depression. Columnist Rob...

New Balance runiq promo
New Balance's RunIQ takes on Apple Watch Series 2?

The answer: Yes, and no. Here's how the two fitness-focused smartwatches compare.

upgrade underway
Oracle preps developers for Java 9 upgrade

Oracle has released a guide to help developers move from Java 8 to Java 9

apple iphone 6 6plus iwatch 100413406 orig 100573316 primary.idge
Apple may cut the (charging) cord with the iPhone 8

As some industry experts wonder whether Apple will add wireless charging to its next iPhone, others...