Behold the awesome office of the future

The office of the future

The workplace environment known as “the office” has gone through a good deal of change over the years. Consider the timeline of props: Typewriters. Switchboards. File cabinets. Mimeographs. Desktop computers. Fax machines. Cubicles. Exercise desks. Nap stations. The coffee maker seems to have endured. And, of course, the stapler.

What does the future hold for this workplace archetype where so many of us spend our days? Here we look at some of the emerging technology likely to inform the future of your office (and your commute). It's a select sampling, looking for the fun stuff and peeking in on current fashion-forward design ideas, as well as far-out concepts still years down the line. We'll stay away from the issue of artificial intelligence, which is a whole 'nother story.

