63% off Kidde Battery-Operated Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Digital Display - Deal Alert

The KN-COPP-LPM is an essential device to help warn you and your family of dangerous carbon monoxide levels in your home. This alarm measures the exposure to carbon monoxide over time; it is designed to sound at 85 decibels at 10 feet when it detects 70 ppm (parts per million) of CO for 60 to 240 minutes, 150 ppm for 10 to 50 minutes, or 400 ppm for 4 to 15 minutes. The easily visible digital display indicates the level of CO that the unit is sensing, and it updates the status every 15 seconds for timely and accurate readings. Its free-standing design allows for attachment to a wall or placement on a counter or nightstand for convenient and comprehensive protection. This device has an expected 7-year lifespan and comes equipped with a five-year manufacturer’s limited warranty. It averages 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 2,100 people on Amazon (read reviews), where the list price has been reduced 63% to just $19.98. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "63% off Kidde Battery-Operated Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Digital Display - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

