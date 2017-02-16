News

Dell EMC combines hyperconvergence and cloud in latest VxRail offering

Hyperconverged infrastructure running EMC’s Hybrid Cloud software creates a turnkey private cloud

|

Senior Editor, Network World |

dell emc vxrail appliance2
Credit: Dell
More like this

Dell EMC is now offering a combination of its VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure and the EMC Enterprise Hybrid Cloud (EHC) platform to make it easier for mid-size organizations to build private clouds.

+MORE AT NETWORK WORLD: This DARPA-backed Machine Learning program is a quick thinker | Hot Products at RSA 2017 +

VxRail, which combines compute, network and virtual storage, is based largely on VMware management software, including the vRealize Suite, which allows for self-provisioning of virtual machines, and vSAN, which is VMware’s virtual storage array. EMC introduced VxRail about a year ago and Thursday said that to date it has sold 8,000 nodes to 1,000 customers, reaching over 65 Petabytes of scale.

Starting on March 31, VxRail will be optionally packaged with the EMC’s EHC software, which allows organizations to provision and automatically back up VMs, as well as integrate application life cycle support tools such as Chef and Puppet. It also allows hybrid cloud connections to Amazon Web Services and VMware’s vCloud Air partners; Microsoft Azure and Virtustream’s cloud will be connected endpoints in the future.

The combination of VxRail and EHC will bring this integrated offering to a different part of the market, says EMC’s EHC Senior Vice President Peter Cutts. VxRails can be deployed in small clusters, beginning at three nodes, and scaling up by per-node increments. That makes VxRail a more entry-level option for smaller and midsized enterprises.

EMC’s other hyperconverged platforms are named VxBlock and VxRack, and are typically for larger deployments. The VxBlock combines Cisco UCS hardware with EMC storage, while the VxRack is a rack-scale system that is based on ScaleIO virtual storage and supports non-VMware hypervisors and even bare metal infrastructure provisioning.

EHC on VxRail has a list price of $1.25 million. This offers a lower entry price when compared to EHC on VxBlock, which ranges from $2 million to $15 million-plus, depending upon customer requirements.

Paul Delory, a research director at Gartner who tracks the converged systems market, says cloud computing is the second most popular use case for pre-engineered infrastructure systems, with virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) being the leading one. “Having native hybrid cloud software available on VxRail is an important development for Dell EMC,” he explains. “But in many ways it’s a second order value proposition.”

But, in announcing this combined ECH/VxRail offering, Dell EMC is providing smaller and midsize customers a more affordable choice for deploying a pre-integrated cloud software and infrastructure.

Delory says Natunix is a leader in this converged systems market, but VxRail and Simplivity (the latter of which was recently purchased by Hewlett Packard Enterprise), are positioned as viable challengers. Increasing the turnkey use cases for the VxRail platform will only help in terms of use case offerings, he says.

This story, "Dell EMC combines hyperconvergence and cloud in latest VxRail offering " was originally published by Network World.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Senior Editor Brandon Butler covers the cloud computing industry for Network World by focusing on the advancements of major players in the industry, tracking end user deployments and keeping tabs on the hottest new startups.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
mobile health
CIO sees mobile platform as patient engagement cure

St. Luke's Healthcare Systems is deploying a single platform that allows patients to access medical...

Picture of a sign that says Women Who Code
Where in the world are the best female developers?

HackerRank releases its global list of best female developers. The countries that top the list will...

1 byod
7 ways MDM threatens employee privacy

To understand the extent to which MDM solutions could monitor and control BYOD devices, the Bitglass...

H-1B visa man entering U.S. with briefcase
Should security pros get special H-1B visa consideration?

The skills, education and experience that would garner additional merit have not been discussed...