News

You just might find your next job on Facebook

Companies can post jobs on the social network; feature not seen as a threat to LinkedIn

|

Senior Writer, Computerworld |

facebook business
Credit: Facebook
More like this

Facebook is adding features to its site that may help companies fill job openings.

The social network announced on Wednesday that it is rolling out features that will help companies post job openings and applications directly on Facebook.

The site also is trying to make it easy for individuals to apply for those jobs.

"We know that finding the right talent can be a challenge," the company said in a blog post. It also said that 40% of U.S. small businesses report that filling jobs is more difficult than they had expected. "We're focused on building new ways to help make it easier for businesses to interact with the over 1 billion people visiting Pages every month."

Since businesses and people already use Facebook to find and fill jobs, Facebook said it is making it happen more directly with job posts and applications.

This is a strong move for Facebook, said Ezra Gottheil, an analyst with Technology Business Research. "It's a potential source of revenue. No one minds seeing job opportunities, as long as they're not too intrusive. Why wouldn't Facebook do it?"

Gottheil also said he doesn't see Facebook's move as a big threat to LinkedIn, the social media network for business and careers.

"LinkedIn focuses on people with specific backgrounds, but it looks like the Facebook play is more like, 'If you like our company, maybe you'd like to work here,' " he said. "Posting a 'we're hiring' sign is intrinsically different from finding people with specific experience."

Starting today, for instance, U.S. and Canadian businesses can post job openings on Facebook, and users will be able to see those posts on their news feeds, a company's Facebook page or on a new Jobs page that Facebook has created.

"This new experience will help businesses find qualified people where they're already spending their time -- on Facebook and on mobile," Facebook said. "We've tested the new jobs experience in parts of the U.S. and while it's still early, businesses are already filling roles."

According to Facebook, a company's page administrator can create job posts, track applications and communicate with applicants all on the social media site.

Individuals interested in a posted job can click on an Apply Now button and will get a form that is already partially populated with information from their Facebook profile. The pre-populated information also can be edited.

This story, "You just might find your next job on Facebook" was originally published by Computerworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Senior Writer Sharon Gaudin covers the Internet, social media, cloud computing and emerging technologies for Computerworld.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
mobile health
CIO sees mobile platform as patient engagement cure

St. Luke's Healthcare Systems is deploying a single platform that allows patients to access medical...

Picture of a sign that says Women Who Code
Where in the world are the best female developers?

HackerRank releases its global list of best female developers. The countries that top the list will...

1 byod
7 ways MDM threatens employee privacy

To understand the extent to which MDM solutions could monitor and control BYOD devices, the Bitglass...

H-1B visa man entering U.S. with briefcase
Should security pros get special H-1B visa consideration?

The skills, education and experience that would garner additional merit have not been discussed...