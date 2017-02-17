News

Android device updates: T-Mobile begins rolling out Nougat to Galaxy S7, S7 Edge beta testers

Sprint's HTC One A9 is also getting Nougat, which finally passed the one percent mark in Google's monthly tally of Android versions.

The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are real standouts with their hardware design. The software, however, is another story. Nougat is finally coming to some T-Mobile users after a lengthy beta test.

Sprint’s HTC One A9 is also getting Android 7.0, and we have the latest report of just how many (or in this case, how few) phones are actually up-to-speed with Nougat.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Making sure your device is running the latest available software is a good housekeeping practice, ensuring you have the latest features with fewer bugs and security holes.

T-Mobile

Galaxy S7, S7 Edge: According to Android Police and a number of other reports, the Nougat update is first coming to those enrolled in the Samsung beta program. The official T-Mobile update page doesn’t list the software update coming yet, but we can expect it to hit everyone after it goes first to the beta enrollees.

Sprint

HTC One A9: Nougat is on the way. According to Sprint, the update also brings you up to speed with the January security patch. While there should be an over-the-air update available, you can download the 1.86GB file and install it yourself.

Android 

February dashboard update: Nougat hit a milestone, but it’s a small one. The latest figures from Google show Nougat at a whopping one percent of all active devices.

The biggest boost to Nougat will likely come when the Galaxy S7 line and other popular phones get the update and when this year’s batch of new phones like the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 roll out.

This story, "Android device updates: T-Mobile begins rolling out Nougat to Galaxy S7, S7 Edge beta testers" was originally published by Greenbot.

Derek Walter is a freelance technology writer based in Northern California. He is the author of Learning MIT App Inventor, a hands-on guide to building your own Android apps.

