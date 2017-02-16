How a bold social media strategy helped Dyson build out its B2B sales

Dyson started selling direct to businesses through the Dyson Professional channel in 2006 following the invention of the now ubiquitous Airblade hand dryer, which could not be sold via existing consumer channels.

It has since grown its business-to-business portfolio of products to include air purifiers, lighting and hair dryers.

Unsurprisingly the hospitality industry proved particularly receptive, with hotels like Claridges in London and The Manor House in Castle Combe investing in Dyson lighting, hairdryers and air purifiers.

However, in 2015 Dyson saw sales of its core hand drying product plateau in the UK market, so in order to 'supercharge' sales it needed to start getting products directly in front of businesses, instead of relying on distributors, which meant building out an inside sales team and technology stack from scratch.

Crowd sourcing your pipeline

Once a solid inside sales team was in place Dyson looked for a way to "turbocharge the pipeline" and the strategy took the form of a risky social media play.

Speaking at Utah SaaS vendor Insidesales.com's Accelerate event in Utah this week Simon Jones, director of Dyson Professional for GB, Ireland and the Nordics explained: "So we turned to social media and ran a campaign across what were typically consumer channels to talk to washroom users directly about the importance of choosing a hygienic hand drying method when in a public washroom and encourage them to take their views to social media.

"So if you go to a restaurant or hotel or casino and don't think the hand drying facilities are of sufficient quality, report it on social media."

The results were huge, with ten thousand unique 'nominations' for businesses across the UK and Ireland coming through the campaign. These businesses then went straight into the Dyson Professional inside sales team's CRM system.

InsideSales.com

Now the UK sales team had to follow these leads, and so Jones turned to the InsideSales accelerator platform, with a particular affinity for the PowerDialer automated calling feature, which allows reps to perform one-click dialling within the platform.

In terms of results, Jones says on average each rep went from twenty to thirty calls per day to sixty to seventy per operative in just six months.

This led to each rep creating nearly double the amount of opportunities per month, up from 150 to around 300, of which they typically convert 25 percent.

This story, "How a bold social media strategy helped Dyson build out its B2B sales" was originally published by Computerworld UK.