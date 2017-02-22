New CIO appointments -- February 2017 edition

Nearly two months in to what is promising to be a very interesting year, large companies such as Wal-Mart, Goldman Sachs, Alaska Air, and Alorica are among several firms with brand new CIOs at the helm. Hats off to these IT leaders!

Wal-Mart named Clay Johnson as their new CIO. Johnson was formerly CIO for GE Power.

Goldman Sachs promoted S. Elisha Wiesel as CIO, effective April 2017. Previously, Wiesel was the company's Chief Risk Officer, Securities & Head of Global Securities Desk.

Alaska Air Group named Charu Jain as Vice President and CIO. Jain was previously Partner, Travel & Transportation with IBM Global Business Services.

Jonathan Merrell joined Alorica as CIO. Previously, Merrell served as Vice President, Global IT at Concentrix.

Halyard Health named Edwina Payne as Vice President and CIO. Payne previously held the same role for Sealed Air Corporation.

Kaman Corporation promoted Paul Villani from Senior Director, Software Development & ERP Support (KDG) to Senior Vice President & CIO.

Mike Nettles joined Papa John’s International as Senior Vice President, Chief Information & Digital Officer. Previously, Nettles served as Vice President, Enterprise Architecture & IT Strategy for Panera Bread.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles named Steve Garske as Senior Vice President and CIO. Previously, he was CIO for Verity Health System.

Employers Holdings named Tracey Berg as Executive Vice President, CIO. Berg was previously Senior Vice President and CIO with West Bend Mutual Insurance.

Wendy Pfeiffer is the new CIO for Nutanix. Pfeiffer was previously VP IT with GoPro.

John Abel is now Senior Vice President and CIO for Ellie Mae. Abel was formerly Senior Vice President, IT with Hitachi Data Systems.

Christie's appointed Richard Entrup to Global CIO. Entrup was previously Executive Director, Business Engagement, Media IT - Global Technology & Operations for Disney ABC Television Group.

Michael Issaev has joined Patient News as CTO. Issaev was previously CTO for Vital Insights.

Diane Schwarz, Vice President and CIO for Textron, has been appointed to NPower’s Board of Directors.

If you have CIO job news to share, please get in touch with me! Until next time-

Martha