News

Google Go 1.8 steps up compilation, garbage collection

Expect performance improvements for the compiler and shorter garbage collection for Go 1.8

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Google Go 1.8 steps up compilation, garbage collection
Credit: Horia Varlan
More like this

Go 1.8, the latest version of Google's popular open source language, is now available.

Officially released Thursday, version 1.8 focuses on compilation, garbage collection, and HTTP support. "The compiler back end introduced in Go 1.7 [last August] for 64-bit x86 is now used on all architectures, and those architectures should see significant performance improvements," said Chris Broadfoot on behalf of the Go team. "For instance, the CPU time required by our benchmark programs was reduced by 20-30 percent on 32-bit ARM systems."

Garbage collection, meanwhile, promises to be significantly shorter in Go 1.8 -- usually less than 100 milliseconds and possibly as little as 10 milliseconds, Broadfoot said -- standard library optimizations improve performance as well. HTTP/2 Push support lets servers preemptively send responses to a client, which minimizes network latency by eliminating round trips, and graceful shutdown of the HTTP server minimizes downtime by shutting down only after serving all requests in flight.

The Slice function in Go 1.8's sort package makes it easier to sort slices, such as sorting a slice of structs in their Name field. The upgrade also increases support for contexts in more parts of the standard library, providing a mechanism for cancellation and timeout. Available in the Go 1.7 standard library, it has been expanded for usage in the database/sql and net packages and Server.shutdown in the net/http package.

Go 1.8 had been in a release candidate stage prior to this week's general release. Offering capabilities in native concurrency and consistent behavior across platforms, Go has been a language making a mark on computing lately. Its most famous applications include the Docker container system and Kubernetes orchestration project for Docker. It has been rising up the charts in language popularity indexes, such as the Tiobe and PyPL indexes.

This story, "Google Go 1.8 steps up compilation, garbage collection" was originally published by InfoWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

Resources
Featured Stories
dsc05783
RSA: Eric Schmidt shares deep learning on AI

In a wide-ranging conversation focused on artificial intelligence, the Google executive also touched on...

Picture of a sign that says Women Who Code
Where in the world are the best female developers?

HackerRank releases its global list of best female developers. The countries that top the list will...

1 byod
7 ways MDM threatens employee privacy

To understand the extent to which MDM solutions could monitor and control BYOD devices, the Bitglass...

H-1B visa man entering U.S. with briefcase
Should security pros get special H-1B visa consideration?

The skills, education and experience that would garner additional merit have not been discussed...