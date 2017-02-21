News

Changes to Windows 10's data-gathering not enough to satisfy EU privacy watchdog

Regulators want a better explanation from the company than that 'basic' telemetry collects less user data than 'full'

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

Windows 10 start menu
Credit: Microsoft
More like this

European Union privacy watchdogs are still not happy with Windows 10's gathering of data about its users, over a year after they first wrote to Microsoft to complain.

While the company has developed ways to give users more control over what data is collected, their consent to its collection cannot be valid without further explanation, according to the Article 29 Working Party, an umbrella body for the EU's national privacy regulators.

The working party welcomed Microsoft's introduction of five new options in Windows 10 to limit or switch off certain kinds of data processing, but said they provided insufficient information about their operation.

"It is not clear to what extent both new and existing users will be informed about the specific data that are being collected and processed under each of the functionalities," the working party said in a letter to Microsoft's Chief Privacy Officer Brendon Lynch and CEO Satya Nadella last week.

The letter, published on the working party's website Monday, gently lampooned one of Microsoft's descriptions.

"The proposed new explanation when, for example, a user switches the level of telemetry data from 'full' to 'basic' that Microsoft will collect 'less data' is insufficient without further explanation. Such information currently is also not available in the current version of the privacy policy," it said.

The privacy regulators also called on Microsoft to explain what kinds of personal data are processed for what purposes.

"Without such information, consent cannot be informed, and therefore, not valid," they wrote.

The working party first wrote to Lynch and Nadella in January 2016 calling for changes to Windows 10's handling of personal information.

Microsoft announced its plans to change Windows 10's privacy settings in a blog posting in January 2017, saying that they would be included in its "Creators Update."

The working party can't impose any penalties on Microsoft itself, but it acts as the mouthpiece for national data protection authorities across the EU and can recommend they take action. Seven authorities are investigating Windows 10's data gathering, led by the DPA for the German state of Bavaria. The other authorities holding inquiries are France, Hungary, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain and the U.K.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
jan cover
State of the CIO: Challenging and omplicated

The 16th annual State of the CIO report shows that the life of the dual-role CIO is both more...

affordable project management tools primary
7 project management tools any business can afford

There’s no shortage of project management solutions for mid-size and large businesses. Startups,...

tango Google
Why Google and Apple will rule mixed reality

Sorry, Microsoft and Magic Leap. The Silicon Valley smartphone giants have one thing you haven't got.

New Balance runiq promo
New Balance's RunIQ takes on Apple Watch Series 2?

The answer: Yes, and no. Here's how the two fitness-focused smartwatches compare.