How third-party developers are transforming the Alexa experience

As the internet of things (IoT) continues to develop in 2017, third party developers are taking advantage of Amazon’s willingness to let them work with the Amazon Alexa. There are already hundreds of devices which are certified to work alongside Alexa, which has helped Amazon gain a steps over its competitors like Google and Apple in the fight to be the dominant smart home software.

Now Amazon is planning to take its ambitions a step further. On Tuesday, Ars Technica reported that “Amazon has begun allowing developers to work with its Alexa voice assistant for British and German markets.” Amazon is determined to spread Amazon-related smart home devices across the world as third-party developers use the Alexa in ways no one envisioned a few years ago. But Amazon needs to keep its third-party lead and continue refining Alexa if it wants to stay ahead of its competitors.

The internet of things, not thing

All too often, journalists conflate the Amazon Echo and Amazon Alexa when they talk about Amazon’s recent success on that front. But while millions of Echo devices have already been sold, the Echo is essentially a glorified speaker while the Alexa is the software that plays songs, orders pizza, and answers questions.

But if you can put that software on other devices in your home, then the devices would be able to communicate with each other and create an interconnected network. This is the idea behind the Internet of Things, which has been talked about for years but appears to be taking off in 2017.

One new example of how devices will use Alexa is the LogiZeroTouch from Logitech. The LogiZeroTouch is an app and dashboard mount released last year which allows users to make phone calls and texts in their cars without touching their phone. The Verge is reporting that the ZeroTouch will now be integrated with the Alexa. This would allow users to keep communicating with Alexa even while they are driving.

Car companies like Ford and Volkswagen are already planning to integrate Alexa with their newest models. But with the ZeroTouch, anyone with an Android can do the same thing. And with Amazon’s decision to release its development kit in the UK and Germany, drivers in those countries will now have the same functionality.

And the ZeroTouch is far from the only example of how Alexa will change things across the globe. Home automation provider Control 4 also announced that they will be partnering with Alexa. As Control 4 sells entertainment receivers which can control electronic devices and lights in your home, you could now use Alexa to tell Control 4 to turn them off. Perhaps you could even do that sitting in your car with the ZeroTouch.

The threat of competition

Third-party developers are making Amazon’s dream of the Internet of Things a reality by integrating the Alexa into their devices. In particular, smart home developers ae using the technology to further energy saving technology. For example, Green Energy UK are using “smart” approach to energy tariffs.

“The ultimate aim is to have smart homes powered by a responsive, de-centralized smart grid, allowing for electricity supply and consumption to be directly linked based on real-time usage data. This makes for a much more efficient, and cost-effective system overall”, said Simply Switch CMO, James Wittams-Smith. Future development in this field will likely converge with AI systems such as Alexa.

But while Amazon may be ahead of its competitors for now, there are some problems which could allow its competitors, especially Google with its Google Home smart assistant, to catch up.

The first problem is that while millions of people use Amazon to buy products, billions of people use Google or own an Android phone. Millions of Amazon Echo devices have already been sold and people like me are excited how it could serve as a smart device hub. But the Internet of Things as a whole has not really sunk into the heads of ordinary people. This is bad news for Amazon because it shows that despite its two year head start, it has not managed to become the software people use for their smart homes in the way people view Google as the search engine place.

The second problem is that while Alexa is useful, Google Home is a better, if more expensive device. Google’s AI is better at understanding your questions, the Home uses the Google search engine while Alexa is stuck with Bing, and Google integrates with Chromecast while Echo does not with Amazon Fire TV.

These disadvantages mean that Amazon must keep ahead of Google in the race for third-party development. The fact that Alexa is integrated with more third-party devices that can find new ways to use the Alexa software is Amazon’s key advantage for now. If Google can get enough third-party developers to use its smart assistant AI instead, Amazon will be in trouble.

Changing the future

So far, Amazon is in the lead as its popularity among third-party developers mean that more devices can be connected than ever before. Whether you are in your car or home, Alexa could become an integral part of your life as it answers questions and take cares of your needs.

But Amazon cannot afford to assume that all is well, as Google is making efforts to grab third-party developers of its own. The competition to be the company building the smart home will continue to remain fierce, spurring innovation and bringing us closer towards the future.

