Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Amazon Prime Members Get 20% off Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition For Xbox One - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

halo wars 2
Credit: Amazon
More like this

For a limited time, if you're an Amazon Prime Member (or have a free trial -- get one here) you'll see the price drop an extra 20% on Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition for Xbox One. Price drop activates when you add it to your cart, and sinks the price from $79.88 to $63.99. Combining tactical combat with card-based strategy, your deck is your army in all new Blitz mode as you build collections of powerful Halo vehicles and troops and command those units in fast-action matches. See the discounted Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition on Amazon.

This story, "Amazon Prime Members Get 20% off Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition For Xbox One - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • Halo Wars 2 - Ultimate Edition - Xbox One

    MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Amazon Prime Free 30 Day Trial Membership

    $0.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
bug bounty
Why you need a bug bounty program

If you’re ready to deal with the volume of reports, a bug bounty program can help you can find the...

Privacy
True privacy online is not viable

You can hide from casual observers, but a motivated person will see through your attempts at...

0 shadow it intro
8 steps to regaining control over shadow IT

Learn how to discover those employees who went roaming for outside services.

affordable project management tools primary
7 project management tools any business can afford

There’s no shortage of project management solutions for mid-size and large businesses. Startups,...