20 awesome Apple websites

Are you an Apple fan? Want to stay up to date with Apple news, reviews and product info? Here are 20 great Apple websites that are worth bookmarking in your browser.

Apple is one of the richest, best known companies on the planet. Apple’s products generate reams of news, reviews, discussions and opinion columns everyday around the web.

But the company’s very prominence can make it hard to know which sites to visit to get your daily fix of Apple information. There are just so many Apple related websites out there to choose from that it can feel overwhelming when you try to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Fortunately, a writer at MakeUseOf has a terrific list of 20 great Apple sites that should be in your browser’s bookmark list. I've also included a few additional ones at the end of this post that you might find useful.

Tim Brookes reports for MakeUseOf:

Are you passionate about Apple? Luckily there’s no shortage of online blogs, message boards, or Apple-related resources to scratch the itch.

We’ve searched out the best bookmarks for iPhone users and Mac enthusiasts on the web. If you’re looking for news, reviews, tech support, how-tos, and insights into the world of Apple, you’re bound to find it on this list.

News & Reviews

MacRumors

9to5Mac

Macworld

iDownloadBlog

AppleInsider

MacTech

Cult of Mac

AppAdvice

Tech Support & How-To

MakeUseOf

Apple Support

iFixIt

Stack Exchange

OSXDaily

iMore

InsanelyMac

Everything Else

AppShopper

Daring Fireball

fnd.io

AppRecs

The Sweet Setup

Some other great sites that cover Apple

As good as Tim’s list is, here are a few more that are worth checking out:

MacDailyNews

The Loop

MacSurfer

MacRumors Forum

MacDaily News is one of the best Apple news aggregators around, and the MDN editor's comments are sometimes quite humorous and biting. It definitely deserves a spot in any Apple fan's bookmark list. I check it a few times a day to see what is going on with Apple and its products.

The Loop is a linking blog run by Jim Dalrymple and Dave Mark. The site often has interesting and helpful tidbits about Apple as well as illuminating commentary at times about different Apple products.

MacSurfer is another Apple news aggregator that offers tons of fresh links daily that feature news, reviews, tips and commentary about Apple from around the web.

The MacRumors Forum is worth checking out in its own right, even if you don't read the regular MacRumors site. The forum is loaded with interesting and sometimes very helpful threads about many different Apple products and software. The threads can also be quite entertaining as Apple fans tend to be...er...very willing to share their opinions on just about any topic.

Apple on Reddit

Tim’s list also mentioned Reddit, but here are some specific subreddits that are worth exploring for interesting discussions and useful links about Apple:

Apple

iOS

iOS Programming

iPhone

iPad

iPod

Mac

Mac Pro

Mac Programming

OS X

macOS

Each of these subreddits offers something different for Apple fans. The main Apple subreddit covers just about everything related to Apple, while the other subreddits focus on specific products and software. I enjoy browsing all of them, and quite often I find interesting links posted on a regular basis.

I hope you found the list of sites in this post useful. One thing is for sure: there really is an Apple site out there for just about everybody.

Jim Lynch is a technology analyst and online community manager. Jim has written for many leading industry publications over the years.

The opinions expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of InfoWorld, ITworld, CIO.com, IDG Communications, or their parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies.

