News

Best Buy has cut the MacBook Air's price tag to $800

You can get Apple's cheapest MacBook for even less at Best Buy right now.

|

Contributor, Macworld |

macbookair
Credit: Apple/Best Buy
More like this

Apple hasn’t updated the MacBook Air since 2015, and many Apple watchers don’t expect to see a refresh of the device. In fact, the 11-inch MacBook Air left the consumer market last October. Nevertheless, Apple still offers the 13-inch Air as the cheapest MacBook option at $999—and today at Best Buy, you can grab one for $200 cheaper than its sticker price.

This particular Air comes with a 13.3-inch display with 1440x900 resolution, a 1.6 GHz dual-core Intel “Broadwell” Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, SDXC card reader, and a Thunderbolt 2 port. There’s also a MagSafe adapter, two USB 3 ports, and a headphone jack. Best Buy is also throwing in a redemption code for six months of free Kaspersky Internet Security service. That last giveaway requires a Best Buy account.

Of course, while this deal is solid (it’s the second-lowest price we’ve seen recently), don’t forget this laptop’s age. Its processor is now two generations behind, and Thunderbolt 2 is also a generation behind current standards—though it’s still a ridiculously fast I/O port. This computer also doesn’t have Apple’s Force Touch trackpad.

However, if buying a new MacBook is a foregone conclusion, then this is the one of the cheapest options around right now.

This story, "Best Buy has cut the MacBook Air's price tag to $800" was originally published by Macworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • Generic Company Place Holder Apple 13-inch MacBook Air

    $53.14 MSRP $79.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

Resources
Featured Stories
bug bounty
Why you need a bug bounty program

If you’re ready to deal with the volume of reports, a bug bounty program can help you can find the...

gigabit internet
Huntsville will be a very connected U.S. city

When a city builds its own fiber network, prices for broadband connectivity plummet and choices for...

Privacy
True privacy online is not viable

You can hide from casual observers, but a motivated person will see through your attempts at...

0 shadow it intro
8 steps to regaining control over shadow IT

Learn how to discover those employees who went roaming for outside services.