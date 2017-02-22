News

Cisco touts next-gen firewall gear for midsize installations

Firepower hardware architecture makes for more efficient processing, fewer bottlenecks

|

Senior Editor, Network World |

cisco fiirepower screenshot
Credit: Cisco
More like this

Cisco is coming out with four next-generation firewall boxes aimed at giving smaller organizations protection that is better sized to their needs and engineered to minimize performance hits as additional security services are turned on.

The devices make up a family called the Cisco Firepower 2100 series and are built around dual, multi-core processors. That architecture enables custom processing of traffic requiring threat inspection, and also supports tagging traffic that doesn’t need threat inspection so it flows through only the separate network processing unit.

These features combine to provide ample processing power for services such as IPS and also lighten the total load on that processor by diverting traffic that doesn’t require those services, Cisco says.

The Firepower 2100 series competes against midrange devices made by Check Point, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks.

Cisco says it doesn’t have numbers yet for how performance is affected when Cisco Advanced Malware Protection and SSL acceleration are turned on. Advertised throughput for the devices ranges from 1.9G to 8.5Gbps.

Management for the new devices can be handled by the onboard Cisco Device Manager, Management Center appliances for managing multiple devices, and Cisco Defense Orchestrator, its cloud-based policy management tool.

The appliances can automate security tasks including assessment, tuning and remediation. Through integration with Cisco’s Threat Intelligence Director, the management center can absorb and act on threat intelligence via third parties that use industry standards for formatting and sending.

The orchestrator can apply individual policies throughout an organization that uses multiple Cisco security products.

Cisco Firepower 2100 Series Next-Generation Firewall starts at $10,995 for the 1.9Gbps 2110 model and ranges upward to $64,995 for the 8.5 Gbps 2140 model.

This story, "Cisco touts next-gen firewall gear for midsize installations" was originally published by Network World.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Tim Greene covers security and keeps an eye on Microsoft for Network World.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
voice assisted devops4
Virtual assistants move into DevOps

DevOps practices are fueling adoption of ChatOps and VoiceOps, in which IT departments are leveraging...

trump govt employees twitter
Government workers fight Trump on his own turf

When government employees decided to fight back against the Trump administration’s crackdown on...

shadow it
How a CIO discovered shadow IT

Finding of hundreds of pieces of unauthorized networking equipment, including many off-the-shelf...

1 oscar intro
And the Oscar goes to… Cybersecurity!

Imagine if the Oscars’ categories applied to cybersecurity.