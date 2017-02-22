The best Go language IDEs and editors

Google’s Go language was recently chosen as Tiobe’s programming language of 2016, based on its rapid growth in popularity over the year, more than twice that of runners-up Dart and Perl. Tiobe’s language index is based on the “number of skilled engineers worldwide, courses, and third-party vendors,” using the results of multiple search engines.

That much growth in popularity carries with it an increased interest in development tools for the programming language. Because the Go language is distributed in open source form complete with compilers, tools, and libraries, what’s left for programmers to find for themselves is Go-aware editing environments, whether straight editors or integrated development environments (IDEs), hosted locally or in the cloud.

