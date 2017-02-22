DevOps at Wells Fargo

Portions of this post were originally posted on the Puppet blog, and are republished here with Puppet's permission.

As one of the world's largest banks, Wells Fargo competes by innovating its IT. At the heart of its innovation is the ability to continually launch, maintain and update software. You can get some sense of the scale when you hear that the Wells Fargo IT organization manages an infrastructure that supports 1 billion transactions per day.

With more than 120,000 servers, 55,000 network devices, more than 2,300 applications in production, and more than 6,000 ways to deliver change to a server, Wells Fargo IT needs a consistent way to manage infrastructure, and a consistent way to plan each application's architecture.

In the paper Cutting-Edge IT, Nate Loomis, manager of the automated configuration engineering team at Wells Fargo, describes how the bank embarked on a DevOps journey and revised its thinking and processes from a server-centric view to an application-centric view.

And listen below as Nate talks about how DevOps has allowed his team to provide faster, better provisioning to developers, and easily enforce regulatory requirements.

Wells Fargo adopted Puppet Enterprise as the foundation for DevOps, sparked by the need to fully align IT with business values and goals. That shift has allowed the team to architect an application stack according to the business value it's intended to deliver. Puppet's model-driven language, and the abstraction it delivers, enabled both the shift in thinking and the new way of building applications and the infrastructure they depend on.

You can download Nate's white paper and learn how Wells Fargo enhanced application portability, achieved better visibility of changes heading into production, and built an API-first service layer to serve different areas of the business and their needs.

In the paper, you’ll find detailed discussion of how Wells Fargo:

Enhanced collaboration between teams by managing application infrastructure in a declarative way with Puppet Enterprise.

Modeled its applications and business processes to align with business needs and strategy.

Turned technology into a transparent medium for communication between IT and its customers.

Get the paper, and explore other DevOps resources in the Puppet library.