Opinion

iOS: Disable auto-play sound in Facebook videos

Facebook’s auto-play sound in videos can be quite annoying, but you can quickly disable it on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

CIO |

disable autoplay sound facebook
Credit: ABC News
More like this

Facebook has made changes to how its iOS app plays videos. The company has decided to make videos automatically play sound, so now you’ll be stuck hearing advertisements and other babble when you scroll through your newsfeed.

Not to worry, you can disable Facebook’s annoying auto-play sound in videos on your iPad, iPhone or iPod touch. A writer at Lifehacker has a quick and easy way to do it.

Patrick Allan reports for Lifehacker:

For your iPhone and iPad devices, start by opening the Facebook app and logging in if you haven’t already. Then:

1. Tap the three-lined hamburger button in the bottom right corner of the screen.

2. Tap Settings > Account Settings > Sounds

3. Tap the toggle to off for “Videos in News Feed Start With Sound”

If you don’t see the option, the update hasn’t rolled out to you yet. Check back later.

More at Lifehacker

You can also disable or delete your Facebook account

If you tire of Facebook completely, you also have the options of disabling or deleting your Facebook account.

Facebook has a guide on how to disable your account:

You can deactivate your account temporarily and choose to come back whenever you want. To deactivate your account:

Click the account menu at the top right of any Facebook page Select Settings Click Security in the left column Choose Deactivate your account then follow the steps to confirm

If you deactivate your account your profile won’t be visible to other people on Facebook and people won’t be able to search for you. Some information, such as messages you sent to friends, may still be visible to others.

If you’d like to come back to Facebook anytime after you’ve deactivated your account, you can reactivate your account by logging in with your email and password. Your profile will be restored in its entirety (ex: friends, photos and interests).

More at Facebook

Facebook also has a page up that explains how to delete your account permanently:

If you don't think you'll use Facebook again, you can request to have your account permanently deleted. Please keep in mind that you won't be able to reactivate your account or retrieve anything you've added. Before you do this, you may want to download a copy of your info from Facebook. Then, if you'd like your account permanently deleted with no option for recovery, log into your account and let us know.

When you delete your account, people won't be able to see it on Facebook. It may take up to 90 days from the beginning of the deletion process to delete all of the things you've posted, like your photos, status updates or other data stored in backup systems. While we are deleting this information, it is inaccessible to other people using Facebook.

More at Facebook

I got rid of Facebook years ago and I don’t miss it

My personal recommendation is to just delete your Facebook account permanently and be done with it. Facebook’s decision to make sound play automatically in your newsfeed is just another example of the company putting profits ahead of user privacy and comfort.

I deleted my Facebook account years ago and I’m glad I did. Oh sure, you might miss it for the first few days but after that you will realize how much better life is when you aren’t constantly staring at a newsfeed filled with trivial nonsense that you didn't really care about anyway.

Good riddance to Facebook.

Did you miss a post? Check the Eye On Apple home page to get caught up with the latest news, discussions and rumors about Apple.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Jim Lynch is a technology analyst and online community manager. Jim has written for many leading industry publications over the years.

The opinions expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of InfoWorld, ITworld, CIO.com, IDG Communications, or their parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
authentic leadership in tech
Gauging the efficiency of your company leadership

Do you want to gauge the effectiveness of your company's leadership? Look to your workers first.

cloud providers battle
AWS vs. Microsoft Azure vs. Google Cloud

With more and more workloads going to the cloud, and the top vendors being as competitive as they’ve...

trump govt employees twitter
Government workers fight Trump on his own turf

When government employees decided to fight back against the Trump administration’s crackdown on...

shadow it
How a CIO discovered shadow IT

Finding of hundreds of pieces of unauthorized networking equipment, including many off-the-shelf...