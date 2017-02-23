iOS: Disable auto-play sound in Facebook videos

Facebook has made changes to how its iOS app plays videos. The company has decided to make videos automatically play sound, so now you’ll be stuck hearing advertisements and other babble when you scroll through your newsfeed.

Not to worry, you can disable Facebook’s annoying auto-play sound in videos on your iPad, iPhone or iPod touch. A writer at Lifehacker has a quick and easy way to do it.

Patrick Allan reports for Lifehacker:

For your iPhone and iPad devices, start by opening the Facebook app and logging in if you haven’t already. Then: 1. Tap the three-lined hamburger button in the bottom right corner of the screen. 2. Tap Settings > Account Settings > Sounds 3. Tap the toggle to off for “Videos in News Feed Start With Sound” If you don’t see the option, the update hasn’t rolled out to you yet. Check back later. More at Lifehacker

You can also disable or delete your Facebook account

If you tire of Facebook completely, you also have the options of disabling or deleting your Facebook account.

Facebook has a guide on how to disable your account:

You can deactivate your account temporarily and choose to come back whenever you want. To deactivate your account: Click the account menu at the top right of any Facebook page Select Settings Click Security in the left column Choose Deactivate your account then follow the steps to confirm If you deactivate your account your profile won’t be visible to other people on Facebook and people won’t be able to search for you. Some information, such as messages you sent to friends, may still be visible to others. If you’d like to come back to Facebook anytime after you’ve deactivated your account, you can reactivate your account by logging in with your email and password. Your profile will be restored in its entirety (ex: friends, photos and interests). More at Facebook

Facebook also has a page up that explains how to delete your account permanently:

If you don't think you'll use Facebook again, you can request to have your account permanently deleted. Please keep in mind that you won't be able to reactivate your account or retrieve anything you've added. Before you do this, you may want to download a copy of your info from Facebook. Then, if you'd like your account permanently deleted with no option for recovery, log into your account and let us know. When you delete your account, people won't be able to see it on Facebook. It may take up to 90 days from the beginning of the deletion process to delete all of the things you've posted, like your photos, status updates or other data stored in backup systems. While we are deleting this information, it is inaccessible to other people using Facebook. More at Facebook

I got rid of Facebook years ago and I don’t miss it

My personal recommendation is to just delete your Facebook account permanently and be done with it. Facebook’s decision to make sound play automatically in your newsfeed is just another example of the company putting profits ahead of user privacy and comfort.

I deleted my Facebook account years ago and I’m glad I did. Oh sure, you might miss it for the first few days but after that you will realize how much better life is when you aren’t constantly staring at a newsfeed filled with trivial nonsense that you didn't really care about anyway.

Good riddance to Facebook.

