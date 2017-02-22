Battle of the clouds: Amazon Web Services vs. Microsoft Azure vs. Google Cloud Platform

Amazon Web Services is the consensus leader of the IaaS public cloud computing market according to industry watchers, but they credit Microsoft for closing the gap with Azure and say Google with its Cloud Platform has made considerable strides as well.

Gartner says as much in its annual in-depth comparison of these three cloud players based on a list of 234 evaluation criteria. This criteria consists of features that are either required, preferred or optional for cloud providers to host enterprise workloads.

Three years ago, AWS was a clear leader, meeting 92% of what Gartner considers required criteria for enterprise-grade IaaS public cloud providers, whereas Microsoft was back at 75%. AWS held steady at 92% last year, but Microsoft jumped up to 88% and Google came in at a respectable 70%.

