How to stop your smart TV from spying on you

I don’t know about you, but whenever I hear the word “spying,” I think of some guy with a camera lurking in the closet.

So maybe spying isn’t exactly the right word for what your smart TV is capable of doing.

But if you’re watching a smart TV, Roku or any other related internet television device, there’s a good chance it is monitoring everything you watch and reporting that information back to a data collection agency.

This information is analyzed and responds back to you with viewing suggestions and advertising geared toward your viewing habits and preference. All day long, corporate computers are monitoring your smart TV, really, only in order to hopefully sell you something.

“Big brother” isn’t the government, as they could care less what you’re watching on Netflix, but rather it is the multinationals using technology in order to track your every move.

The privacy issue and federal fine

American company Vizo found itself embroiled with serious federal action when it did not properly inform users of its monitoring of viewers activities by its smart TV technology.

The problem arose, because Vizo never informed the user of the tracking and didn’t offer the option to opt out.

Without their knowledge or consent, Vizo was found to be tracking everything viewers have been watching, reporting it and then tailoring advertising and programing suggestions based upon that information.

For this the company was fined 2.2 million and ordered to change and improve its tracking methods by the US government.

Essentially what the company did was use Automatic Content Recognition software installed on the TV which records on-screen pixels every second. These pixels are then instantly matched with a corporate database in order to figure out exactly what the viewer is watching.

This information is then used to tailor programing and advertising precisely to the tastes and habits of the user.

There are a lot of Vizo smart TVs out there with this software automatically installed. The company reports that it has sold over 11 million TVs with the technology since 2010 and began monitoring viewer activity since 2014.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) which initiated the investigation of Vizo’s practices and issued the fine, estimates that Vizo gathered “as many as 100 billion data points a day from millions of TVs.”

None of this was done with user knowledge or consent.

The devices that track you

It’s important to note here that monitoring viewer habits it isn’t just restricted to Vizo that is tracking your viewing information for commercial gain. This is also done through Roku, Apple Watch 2 or any of the smart TV, internet conversion systems out there.

The difference today, though, lies with the fact that following the FTC action, these companies are to inform the consumer that this information is tracked and provide an option to opt out or consent for such data collection.

Although, all of these companies now technically comply with federal law, according to cybersecurity statistics, they don’t exactly make this information easily or readily available. The consumer has to do a little searching through the settings and system in order to find this.

They also give the consumer more and better options for disabling these features.

In the end though, most internet television viewers don’t fully review this information and remain completely unaware that the companies are gathering this information.

How to disable the feature

Vizo announced that following the FTC settlement their users are no longer subject to the automated content recognition setting. They also stated that any data they collected before March 1, 2016 would be completely deleted.

But if you’re not certain if your TV is still automatically gathering the data, there are some simple steps you could take.

The first and most dramatic steps you could take is to disconnect from the internet all together. That will most certainly take care of the problem, but also kill your internet TV viewing.

But there is another, much less drastic action you can easily do to disable the tracking software on your Vizo smart TV.

You’re going to want to go into your TVs settings, according to the Vizo website.

Press the MENU button on your TV's remote or open HDTV Settings app. Select “System.” Select “Reset & Admin.” Highlight Smart Interactivity. Press RIGHT arrow to change setting to “off”

Most other brands of smart TV have very similar systems and settings for which the same procedure can be followed.

Disabling advertiser tracking on Roku

When disabling advertiser tracking on Roku the procedure is fairly simple, but takes a little digging into the system.

Scroll to” settings.” Select “system.” Select “about.” Select “privacy.” Check the box next to “limit ad tracking” under “reset advertiser limiter.”

The other brands of internet TV providers all have similar methods for disabling ad trackers and data collection.

