News

Controversial LTE-U tech OK'd by FCC

Ericsson, Nokia get go-ahead for LTE-U base stations

|

Senior Writer, Network World |

traffic jam
More like this

The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that it had approved two cellular base stations – one each from Ericsson and Nokia – to use LTE-U, marking the first official government thumbs-up for the controversial technology.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement that the unlicensed spectrum – historically, the territory of Wi-Fi – can now be used to help ease the load on carrier mobile networks.

“This is a great deal for wireless consumers,” he said. “It means they get to enjoy the best of both worlds: a more robust, seamless experience when their devices are using cellular networks and the continued enjoyment of Wi-Fi, one of the most creative uses of spectrum in history.”

MORE:Quiet rumblings, but few fireworks, at LTE-U gathering

T-Mobile has already announced that it will be deploying LTE-U technology, having participated in testing last year, and other networks are likely to follow suit.

Aside from equipment vendors like Ericsson and Nokia, the only companies likely to greet the news of LTE-Us approval with enthusiasm are the carriers themselves and Qualcomm, which essentially invented the technology. Other major tech sector players, including Google, Comcast, Microsoft and many others, have expressed serious concerns that LTE-U doesn’t play as nicely with Wi-Fi as advertised, though collaborative testing has ratcheted tensions down of late.

Pai is seen to be close with some of the industries the FCC is supposed to regulate – more so than outgoing chair Tom Wheeler, who had urged the various parties in the LTE-U debate to work together, rather than risk government regulatory intervention. That possibility appears to have vanished, given the FCC’s approval today, but proof of LTE-U’s compatibility will come – or not – with large-scale deployment.

This story, "Controversial LTE-U tech OK'd by FCC" was originally published by Network World.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Jon covers open source, mobile, and network managment for Network World.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
voice assisted devops4
Virtual assistants move into DevOps

DevOps practices are fueling adoption of ChatOps and VoiceOps, in which IT departments are leveraging...

trump govt employees twitter
Government workers fight Trump on his own turf

When government employees decided to fight back against the Trump administration’s crackdown on...

shadow it
How a CIO discovered shadow IT

Finding of hundreds of pieces of unauthorized networking equipment, including many off-the-shelf...

1 oscar intro
And the Oscar goes to… Cybersecurity!

Imagine if the Oscars’ categories applied to cybersecurity.