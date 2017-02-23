News

Police arrest man suspected of building million-router German botnet

German prosecutors asked British police to make the arrest under a European Arrest Warrant

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

dl speedport hybrid
Credit: Deutsche Telekom
More like this

Last year, someone turned a German internet service provider into a million-router botnet. German police think they will soon have the culprit.

The U.K.'s National Crime Agency (NCA) made an arrest on Wednesday in connection with the November 2016 hack on Deutsche Telekom. The agency said it arrested a 29-year-old man at Luton airport, acting on a European Arrest Warrant issued by the public prosecutor's office in Cologne, Germany.

The German Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt, or BKA), which led the investigation, said it had worked with British law enforcement officials to arrest the man, a Briton.

The man is accused of attempted computer abuse, the BKA said, and is suspected of attacking home routers connected to Deutsche Telekom's network, depriving over 1 million of its customers of their internet access in an incident last November.

The goal of that attack, the BKA said, was to turn the routers into a giant botnet, or network of controlled devices, for use in other cyberattacks, but the main effect was to interfere with internet access and telephone service on the affected devices.

The BKA became involved in the case because the attack was considered to have targeted critical communication infrastructure in Germany, and was helped in its investigation by the German Federal Office for Information Security (Bundesamt für Sicherheit, or BSI) and by Deutsche Telekom. Law enforcement officials in the U.K. also became involved, as did officials in Cyprus, BKA said, for reasons that neither the German nor U.K. police explained.

The accused will face an extradition hearing on Friday or Monday, the NCA said. If extradited to Germany, he could face charges there with a maximum penalty of 10 years.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
authentic leadership in tech
Gauging the efficiency of your company leadership

Do you want to gauge the effectiveness of your company's leadership? Look to your workers first.

cloud providers battle
AWS vs. Microsoft Azure vs. Google Cloud

With more and more workloads going to the cloud, and the top vendors being as competitive as they’ve...

trump govt employees twitter
Government workers fight Trump on his own turf

When government employees decided to fight back against the Trump administration’s crackdown on...

shadow it
How a CIO discovered shadow IT

Finding of hundreds of pieces of unauthorized networking equipment, including many off-the-shelf...