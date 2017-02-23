How-To

How Intel’s CMO revitalized a ‘weak brand’

Intel is coming off one of the best years in its 49-year history, according to CMO Steven Fund, who explains how the brand evolved from stale to dynamic.

|

Senior Writer, CIO |

intel primary
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

DANA POINT, Calif. -- When Steven Fund joined Intel as its CMO in the middle of 2014, the brand was in disarray. “Intel was known for what it was, not for what it is or where it’s heading,” he said at the ANA Brand Masters conference.

Despite Intel having what Fund describes as the “second most recognizable sound in the world,” the brand was stale and failing to evolve as Intel’s business evolved, he said. “We’ve got to evolve or die” because brand measurement is a leading indicator of business performance, he told a room full of marketers.

steven fund 111 Intel

Intel CMO Steven Fund.

Intel was struggling to connect its brand to the experiences that Intel technology enables, particularly the company’s strengths outside of microprocessors, according to Fund. “Consumers don’t separate Intel core from Intel the brand,” he said. “Name one company that has a strong business and a weak brand? You can’t.”

As Fund set out to revamp Intel’s brand, he was determined to push the message beyond the PC and microprocessor and put the company in position to take credit for some of the unexpected products that Intel powers and the experiences it enables. “We want people to relate the product experience to the technology that powers it inside,” he said. As such, Intel now claims that 98 percent of the cloud runs on Intel, which means the company processes 98 percent of all cloud computing data, according to Fund.

Intel pushes brand into live sports and entertainment

Intel has inserted itself into pop culture through its partnerships with the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and the National Football League. The company is highlighting experiences that demonstrate the power of Intel’s technology, including 360-degree replay technology at the most watched sporting events of the year, according to Fund. When Lady Gaga performed during halftime at Super Bowl 51, 300 Intel-powered drones flew in formation (in a pre-recorded video) to create a light show in the sky.

“If your brand platform is about making amazing experiences possible, then you can’t just talk about it, you have to do it,” Fund said. “Start with the technology and connect it to the experience it delivers.”

[ Related: CMOs will outspend CIOs on technology in 2017 ]

Now that Intel is in the third year of a brand transformation, the company is drawing a direct relationship between that effort and Intel’s valuation. “The brand and the company move in the same direction,” he said. Intel’s stock price has jumped 42 percent since 2014 and Fund believes much of that is attributable to greater strength in the brand. Sales were healthy when Fund joined Intel in 2014, but the brand was weak, he said.

“Marketing was very decentralized when I came in… It looked like it was from 100 different brands” and not a Fortune 50 company, Fund said. During the last three years, Intel has changed every structure of its marketing, including the hiring of new agencies and a revitalization effort that anchored the brand and company to the same message, according to Fund.

Fund said he encourages every marketer to focus on selling the benefits, value and virtue of their brand. “Never take your brand for granted,” he said. “It accounts for so much of your company’s value and it galvanizes your employee base.”

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

CIO.com Senior Writer Matt Kapko specializes in the convergence of social media, mobility, digital marketing and technology. He enjoys traveling and hitting the road with his wife, going to shows, rooting for the 49ers, gardening and reading.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
alaska airlines cio primary
Alaska Airlines lands industry veteran as new CIO

Charu Jain, whose background includes work for American Airlines while at IBM and 20 years at United...

cloud providers battle
AWS vs. Microsoft Azure vs. Google Cloud

With more and more workloads going to the cloud, and the top vendors being as competitive as they’ve...

trump govt employees twitter
Government workers fight Trump on his own turf

When government employees decided to fight back against the Trump administration’s crackdown on...

shadow it
How a CIO discovered shadow IT

Finding of hundreds of pieces of unauthorized networking equipment, including many off-the-shelf...