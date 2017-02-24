At long last, Nougat is coming to Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge phones—at least, those from Sprint and AT&T. Nougat is also rolling out to T-Mobile’s LG Stylo 2.

Meanwhile, Google may have identified an annoying bug that was vexing some Pixel owners.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Make sure your device is running the latest available software so you can enjoy new features—and fewer bugs and security holes.

T-Mobile

Galaxy S7: T-Mobile’s update page notes that you’ll need your phone’s battery to be at 50 percent or higher to get the fresh Nougat update. It includes all the great features you’ve been waiting for, so check for an update if you haven’t received a push notification yet.

Galaxy S7 Edge: Same story here, with T-Mobile confirming that the new software is now ready to download.

LG Stylo: This phone got an unexpected boost from the Galaxy Note7 debacle thanks to its stylus support. The T-Mobile update is now available with the latest build of Nougat.

Sprint

Galaxy S7: Several readers reported to Android Police that Nougat was arriving on their phones. The official Sprint changelog doesn’t yet reflect this, but the updates often start heading out before that happens.

Galaxy S7 Edge: Android Nougat is also said to be hitting the Edge model, so check for an update if you have this device.

Google

Pixel, Pixel XL: A nasty bug has appeared for some that’s causing Bluetooth connectivity to drop at random. A Googler has responded to a lengthy forum post to announce a fix has been identified and will come in a future release. If all goes well, it could be bundled with the upcoming March security patch.

This story, "Android device updates: Sprint, T-Mobile Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge make the leap to Nougat" was originally published by Greenbot.