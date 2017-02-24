News

Android device updates: Sprint, T-Mobile Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge make the leap to Nougat

The T-Mobile LG Stylo 2 also gets Android's latest treat, and Google may have finally squashed an annoying Pixel bluetooth bug.

|

Greenbot |

galaxys7 1
Credit: Florence Ion
More like this

At long last, Nougat is coming to Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge phones—at least, those from Sprint and AT&T. Nougat is also rolling out to T-Mobile’s LG Stylo 2.

Meanwhile, Google may have identified an annoying bug that was vexing some Pixel owners.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Make sure your device is running the latest available software so you can enjoy new features—and fewer bugs and security holes.

T-Mobile

Galaxy S7: T-Mobile’s update page notes that you’ll need your phone’s battery to be at 50 percent or higher to get the fresh Nougat update. It includes all the great features you’ve been waiting for, so check for an update if you haven’t received a push notification yet.

Galaxy S7 Edge: Same story here, with T-Mobile confirming that the new software is now ready to download. 

LG Stylo: This phone got an unexpected boost from the Galaxy Note7 debacle thanks to its stylus support. The T-Mobile update is now available with the latest build of Nougat.

Sprint

Galaxy S7: Several readers reported to Android Police that Nougat was arriving on their phones. The official Sprint changelog doesn’t yet reflect this, but the updates often start heading out before that happens.

Galaxy S7 Edge: Android Nougat is also said to be hitting the Edge model, so check for an update if you have this device.

Google 

Pixel, Pixel XL: A nasty bug has appeared for some that’s causing Bluetooth connectivity to drop at random. A Googler has responded to a lengthy forum post to announce a fix has been identified and will come in a future release. If all goes well, it could be bundled with the upcoming March security patch.

This story, "Android device updates: Sprint, T-Mobile Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge make the leap to Nougat" was originally published by Greenbot.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Derek Walter is a freelance technology writer based in Northern California. He is the author of Learning MIT App Inventor, a hands-on guide to building your own Android apps.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
mobile marketing trends 2017
10 mobile marketing trends to watch in 2017

Where’s mobile marketing heading? And what do CMOs and marketers need to know to stay ahead or avoid...

digital transformation devops primary
Digital transformations sprinting through DevOps

Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO of software vendor Puppet, says DevOps helped him as CIO of EMC, where he led a...

robots humans working together ts
RPA proves transformational value at Deutsche Bank

Robotic process automation has improved productivity and quality at Deutsche Bank. Robots are intended...

trump thoughful
Trump expected to cut federal IT spending

President Donald Trump said this week that the federal budget is a "mess" and is promising to make it...