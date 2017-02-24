sponsored

Stay Competitive with Speed and Quality

Get to Market Faster with Xamarin DevOps Tools

482258 stay competitive with speed and quality cio
Credit: Connection
PC Connection

As a small ISV start-up, you truly face a tough task. How can you compete against more established software developers without cutting deeply into your bottom line? Creating new IP takes time, and testing that IP takes even longer. You could cut time by developing your application for only one platform: developing for only iOS will reach a larger subset of clients; while developing for Android may take less time. Focusing on just one platform may save time, but you are also limiting your audience of mobile users. If only there was a tool to simplify coding to normalize your app across all platforms. Someone must have been listening, because now there is!

Get Up to Speed with Xamarin

Xamarin is a DevOps tool created for the sole purpose of normalizing your applications and cutting your time to market. Recently purchased by Microsoft, Xamarin is now available to all Azure and Visual Studio customers. It automates the process of testing your application’s coding across all the major mobile platforms and form factors. The tool then “normalizes” the code, ensuring your application can be distributed for all mobile users. This increases your total footprint and offers the best chance to reach the highest number of clients. 

Accelerate Your Mobile Strategy

The Xamarin tool allows you to free up developers’ time to work on new projects and builds. And since your applications will be tested across all platforms, your client experience will also be successful. Getting to market faster will help you recognize revenue sooner, too. Increasing sales while cutting operating costs is a win-win situation. With the power and scalability of Azure cloud as the backbone of your new end-user experience, what will you build next?

Related:
Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Featured Stories
mobile marketing trends 2017
10 mobile marketing trends to watch in 2017

Where’s mobile marketing heading? And what do CMOs and marketers need to know to stay ahead or avoid...

robots humans working together ts
RPA proves transformational value at Deutsche Bank

Robotic process automation has improved productivity and quality at Deutsche Bank. Robots are intended...

trump thoughful
Trump expected to cut federal IT spending

President Donald Trump said this week that the federal budget is a "mess" and is promising to make it...

Agile Project Management
How to institute an agile IT outsourcing process

The outsourcing process doesn’t have to be a marathon if you invest time and effort preparing for a...