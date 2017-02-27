Opinion

Into HIIT and don't mind looking dorky? This activity tracker is for you

Moov HR Sweat puts a 21st-century twist on that staple of 1980s workouts, the headband. If you're into HIIT and want to up your game, though, the $100 device is worth considering.

CIO |

moov hr putting on sweatband
Credit: Moov
More like this

Are you into High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts? Trying to up your game? Don’t mind a robotic voice nagging you to move faster? Don’t care if you look like a 1980s fashion victim at the gym? Then the new Moov HR Sweat ($100) was made for you.

Moov HR Sweat differs from wristband devices that track your heart rate, like Fitbit Charge 2 or Apple Watch. Instead, Moov’s product features a quarter-sized sensor that slips into a silicon rubber case, which itself is tucked inside a headband. Yes, a headband. I’ll come back to that in a minute.

Why wear a sensor on your forehead? The head gives the most accurate optical measurements for workouts based on blood density, according to Moov. The company worked with the University of California San Francisco’s performance lab and says its heart-rate readings compared favorably to the university’s EKG tests.

Based on my tests, here’s a profile of the ideal Moov HR Sweat buyer.

1. You’re hyper-focused on HIIT workouts. Moov HR Sweat is designed to work with Moov's HIIT workouts, which are accessible in the free Moov app for iOS and Android. (As of this writing, the Android app hadn’t yet been updated to support Moov HR Sweat.)

moov hr sweat 2 Moov

Moov HR Sweat doesn't currently non-HIIT workouts, such as on an elliptical machine or brisk walking.

2. You’re trying to up your game. Safely increasing your heart rate during workouts is a great way to improve your health. If that’s what you’re after, Moov HR Sweat may be for you, as the app’s virtual coach coaxes you when to step up your pace to increase your heart rate, or slow down to decrease it.

3. You don’t mind a robotic voice nagging you. Another Moov HR Sweat differentiator is the app’s robotic voice that pushes you during HIIT workouts, offering guidance based on current heart rate readings.

The voice — which has none of the sass of a Siri or Alexa, sadly — tells you if you’re in, say, heart-rate zone 2 but need to be in zone 4. It didn’t take long for me, someone who doesn’t like being told what to do, to get irritated. (I’ve never taken a boot camp fitness class and seriously doubt I ever will.) But I could see how others might find the heart rate feedback motivating. I did workout harder, in fact, because of the voice prompts.

4. You don’t care if you look like an 80s nerd. I’m as image-conscious as the next person. And there’s no way I’m wearing a large headband to the gym. No one is going to tap me on the shoulder and say, “Hey dude, the 1980s called and wants its headband back.”

So, at the gym, I wore a loose-fitting baseball cap, which partially obscured the big Moov headband underneath. Heads up, though: the combo gave me a headache that lasted several hours.

For serious athletes only

Moov HR Sweat is a specialty activity tracker/virtual coach for serious athletes focused on HIIT, vs. people who want an all-day/night tracker. The heart-rate performance data it delivers is detailed. Heart-rate readings looked accurate, though they occasionally jumped dramatically, as if the sensor was trying to catch up with me.

But still: a headband?

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance
Related:

James A. Martin is a seasoned tech journalist and blogger based in San Francisco and winner of the 2014 ASBPE National Gold award for his Living the Tech Life blog on CIO.com. James is also a content marketing consultant.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
it world change ts
How to remain relevant in a changing IT world

Humana CIO Brian LeClaire learned a lesson in relevance early in his career — and he’s used it to drive...

moov hr putting on sweatband
Into HIIT and don't mind looking dorky? Try this

Moov HR Sweat puts a 21st-century twist on that staple of 1980s workouts, the headband. If you're into...

07 insider
What should your insider risk policy cover?

To protect from liability concerns, enterprises need something in writing so that everyone knows what...

smart tv eavesdropping
How to stop your smart TV from spying on you

Recent U.S. court rulings have revealed just how much your smart TV knows about you. Here's how to...