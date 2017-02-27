News

What’s new in Rails 5.1: Better JavaScript, for one

Rails 5.1 allows developers to manage JavaScript dependencies with Facebook's Yarn package manager

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

What’s new in Rails 5.1: Better JavaScript, for one
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Ruby on Rails, the veteran server-side web framework, is playing nice with JavaScript in an upgrade that has recently moved to a first beta release.

Rails 5.1 offers multiple improvements, including encryption, system tests, and managing JavaScript dependencies from NPM via Facebook's new Yarn package manager.

By managing JavaScript dependencies through Yarn, users can depend on libraries like React via NPM. Assets are made available in a pipeline, and the binstub bin/yarn is used to add these dependencies. Developers working with version 5.1 also can compile JavaScript using the Webpack module bundler, via a Webpacker gem. But Rails 5.1 drops jQuery as a default dependency. With the rewrite of rails-ujs unobtrusive scripting adapter to use vanilla JavaScript, this dependency is no longer needed.

Rails 5.1 also features an encrypted secrets management capability. An encrypted secrets file is set up by using the bin/rails secrets:setup capability, which generates a master key to store outside the repository while enabling developers to commit production secrets.

For system tests, Rails 5.1 includes a wrapping of the Capybara Ruby library for application testing. It comes preconfigured for the Chrome browser and enhanced with failure screenshots. The parameterized mailers feature offers the option to call mailers with parameters available before an action is invoked. Rails 5.1 simplifies form creation by unifying two hierarchies, form_for and form_tag, with form_with. A directed routes function, meanwhile, enables declaration of programmatic routes that can use Ruby to perform functions depending on parameters.

"We've had a stormy, perhaps even contentious, relationship with JavaScript over the years. But that time is past," said a bulletin on the 5.1.0 release authored by dhh, who is presumably Rails founder David Heinemeier Hansson. JavaScript, the bulletin emphasizes, has "improved immensely" in recent years with the advent of ECMAScript 6 and tools like Yarn and Webpack.

This story, "What’s new in Rails 5.1: Better JavaScript, for one" was originally published by InfoWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

Resources
Featured Stories
mobile marketing trends 2017
10 mobile marketing trends to watch in 2017

Where’s mobile marketing heading? And what do CMOs and marketers need to know to stay ahead or avoid...

digital transformation devops primary
Digital transformations sprinting through DevOps

Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO of software vendor Puppet, says DevOps helped him as CIO of EMC, where he led a...

robots humans working together ts
RPA proves transformational value at Deutsche Bank

Robotic process automation has improved productivity and quality at Deutsche Bank. Robots are intended...

trump thoughful
Trump expected to cut federal IT spending

President Donald Trump said this week that the federal budget is a "mess" and is promising to make it...