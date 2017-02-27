News

Porsche Design's Book One looks to outrace Microsoft's Surface Book

Porsche Design's Book 2-in-1 is a detachable and a convertible computer with a starting price of around $3,000

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Porsche Design Book One
Credit: Agam Shah
More like this

As with its cars, Porsche Design loved what it has created with its new Book One 2-in-1, made to challenge Microsoft's Surface Book.

The 2-in-1 device is unique in that it is both a convertible and a detachable computer. The Book One can become a tablet by detaching the 13.3-inch screen or folding the screen 360 degrees onto the keyboard.

The folding functionality exists because of the hinge, which has been borrowed from the Porsche cars' gearbox. The flexible folding and detaching mechanism gives the device a unique design that is hard to find in other 2-in-1s today. It's likely other PC makers will try to come up with copycat designs.

Porsche Design has created a "new product category" with Book One, Roland Heiler, chief design officer for the Porsche Design Group, said at a press event at the fancy W Hotel in Barcelona. The press event was held on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress show going on this week.

"It would be boring if we just did a normal computer," Heiler said.

And it should come as no surprise that this device is expensive, particularly with the name Porsche Design attached to it. It'll be priced at around US $3,000. It will be available in April in 17 countries, including the U.S. and Canada, many Western European countries, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong.

The device is about 15.9 millimeters thick, and its two panels are equally sized. The device weighs about 1.58 kilograms, which is slightly heavy for 2-in-1s, and that's because of the anodized aluminum that houses it.

The Book One offers about 14 hours of battery life, according to Porsche Design. It has two batteries, with a 25-watt battery in the tablet unit and a 45-watt battery in the keyboard base. The charging time is about two hours.

It has an Intel dual-core Core i7-7500U processor running at 2.7GHz, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The screen displays images at a resolution of 3200 x 1800 pixels. It has a 5-megapixel front camera, infrared camera, and two full-sized USB 3.0 ports. It has two USB Type-C ports, with one supporting Thunderbolt 3.

One disappointment is the Intel HD Graphics 620, which isn't as powerful as the Nvidia GeForce graphics available in Microsoft Surface Book models. But the Book One offers a longer battery life than the Surface Book.

The device also has dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1. Also included is a Wacom pen. Porsche Design will sell a docking port and sleeve separately.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:
Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

Resources
Featured Stories
it world change ts
How to remain relevant in a changing IT world

Humana CIO Brian LeClaire learned a lesson in relevance early in his career — and he’s used it to drive...

moov hr putting on sweatband
Into HIIT and don't mind looking dorky? Try this

Moov HR Sweat puts a 21st-century twist on that staple of 1980s workouts, the headband. If you're into...

07 insider
What should your insider risk policy cover?

To protect from liability concerns, enterprises need something in writing so that everyone knows what...

smart tv eavesdropping
How to stop your smart TV from spying on you

Recent U.S. court rulings have revealed just how much your smart TV knows about you. Here's how to...