News

SK Telecom pushes for interoperable quantum crypto systems

The South Korean carrier showed its technology working with a Nokia switch

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

170227 mwc 160634
Credit: Martyn Williams
More like this

SK Telecom and Nokia have developed a prototype quantum cryptography system that combines the South Korean company's quantum key server with an encryption device from Nokia.

The system, shown Monday at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, was put together to demonstrate interoperability between the two vendors and comes as SK Telecom kicks off a push to get telecom carriers and equipment vendors working together on next-generation quantum-secured networks.

Quantum cryptography involves the transmission of encryption keys across fiber optic networks. It relies on the principles of quantum mechanics to detect if an eavesdropper has viewed a key en route.

Current encryption systems often necessitate the distribution of keys by hand to ensure no tampering -- a costly and time-consuming process. In quantum cryptography, the distant party can receive a key via the network and be absolutely sure that it hasn't been intercepted or tampered with, meaning they can be sure it's secure.

SK Telecom began developing its own quantum cryptography technology in 2011, said Cho Jeong-sik, a manager in the company's quantum technology lab in Seongnam, near Seoul. But recently it decided to focus on just the quantum key distribution part of the system and rely on other vendors for the standard network switches, routers, and encryption devices.

170227 mwc 160642 Martyn Williams

Fiber optic cables connect to a Nokia encryption device in a demonstration at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 27, 2017.

The demonstration in Barcelona shows the technology working. An SK Telecom quantum key server generated encryption keys and passed them to a Nokia 1830 fiber optic switch so that data could be encrypted.

SK Telecom, one of the largest telecom carriers in South Korea, said it's seeing increasing demand for quantum encryption in its home market after a series of high-profile government data breaches that began with the Edward Snowden leaks in 2013. (Although Snowden gathered his data from a terminal and not from hacking government networks.)

To promote interoperability, SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom on Monday launched a group called the "Quantum Alliance." The organization is seeking other network operators and hardware makers as members and wants to define standards for quantum encryption systems and networks.

170227 mwc 160519 Martyn Williams

A Nokia encryption device and SK Telecom Quantum Key Distribution system are demonstrated at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 27, 2017.

There is a lot of work to be done before quantum encryption becomes more widely deployed.

One of the biggest hurdles to use now is a geographical one. While data encrypted with quantum keys can be sent around the world on existing networks, the actual distribution of keys needs to take place on a single, uninterrupted fiber optic cable. That's because using switches or amplifiers would affect the data and make it look like it had been intercepted.

This limits quantum key distribution to distances of about 80 kilometers -- fine within a city or metropolitan region but useless on a national or international basis. SK Telecom said it's developing a device called a "trusted node" that will be able to extend the distance. It should be available around the end of 2017.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Martyn Williams covers general technology news for the IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
it world change ts
How to remain relevant in a changing IT world

Humana CIO Brian LeClaire learned a lesson in relevance early in his career — and he’s used it to drive...

07 insider
What should your insider risk policy cover?

To protect from liability concerns, enterprises need something in writing so that everyone knows what...

smart tv eavesdropping
How to stop your smart TV from spying on you

Recent U.S. court rulings have revealed just how much your smart TV knows about you. Here's how to...

digital transformation devops primary
Digital transformations sprinting through DevOps

Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO of software vendor Puppet, says DevOps helped him as CIO of EMC, where he led a...