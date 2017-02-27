News

Update of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta with Night Shift now available to developers

Apple is stepping up its beta schedule, so it could mean that an official release is coming soon.

Senior Editor, Macworld |

macOS Sierra
Credit: Apple
Mondays are all about having a fresh start of the week ahead, so how about a fresh new version of macOS for your Mac (if you’re a developer)? Apple on Monday released the fourth beta of mac OS Sierra 10.12.4 to developers. If you happen to be one, you can get the update through the Mac App Store.

The major new feature in macOS 10.12.4 is Night Shift, another feature from iOS that Apple is bringing over to the Mac. Night Shift changes the color temperature of your Mac’s screen based the sunset and sunrise of your location; the darker the afternoon/evening gets, the more Night Shift cuts down on the blue light that screws up your biological clock. Night Shift also turns the blue light back up in the morning.

macos night shift Apple

Night Shift settings in macOS Sierra 10.12.4.

To adjust the Night Shift settings in macOS 10.12.4, go to System Preferences and click on the Displays icon. You can adjust the settings to your liking or turn the feature off completely.

Other features in macOS Sierra 10.12.4 include Shanghainese dictation support, a new ability for Siri that can check cricket scores, and APIs for PDFs.

Why this matters: The fourth version of the beta comes less than a week after beta 3 was released; beta 2 was released earlier this month. The faster beta release schedule could be an indicator that Apple is close to being ready to set the golden master of macOS Sierra 10.12.4. Rumor has it that there will be an iPad event happening in March, and since Apple will have the spotlight, it would be a good time to release the new version of macOS Sierra.

This story, "Update of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta with Night Shift now available to developers" was originally published by Macworld.

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, TechTV, PC/Computing, and Windows NT Systems. He's also written for MacRumors and Realtor.com.

