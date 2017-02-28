News

Mobile devices get a new spec to ensure quality 4K HDR video

The UHD Alliance has set up a spec for 4K and HDR to ensure quality video on smartphones, tablets and laptops

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Acer Switch 12 S
Credit: Acer
More like this

The group that sets standards for 4K on high-definition TVs has established specifications for 4K and HDR (high-dynamic range) video on mobile devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

The devices will be eligible for a "Mobile HDR Premium" certification if they meet minimum specifications tied to screen resolution, bit depth and a handful of other elements that define picture quality.

The specification was announced on Tuesday at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona.

For users, this certification will ensure that 4K and HDR hardware meet certain minimum requirements. The UHD Alliance members include Samsung, LG, Intel, Dell, Microsoft and others.

The certification will also be applied to content. For example, Netflix and Amazon, which are members of UHD Alliance, could produce content that is certified "Mobile HDR Premium," so you'll know that the image quality meets a certain specification.

There are not many smartphones and tablets with 4K screens, but cameras are capable of capturing video at that resolution that can then be played back on high-definition TVs. An increasing number of gaming laptops with powerful graphics processors are also getting 4K screens.

HDR up to now hasn't had a fixed standard. Companies have used the term for marketing reasons, and quality has varied.

The UHD Alliance is assuming that the market for 4K video on mobile devices will grow over the years. The alliance has already set similar certifications for Blu-ray players.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
iphone enterprise
Apple, SAP to release ‘developer-centric’ iOS tools

As the fruits of a relationship forged last May, Apple and SAP will offer developer tools and training...

wifi hand businessman
How to use your Android device as a mobile hotspot

Turning your Android smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot means you always have a secure, private connection...

galaxy book 2 in 1
First impressions of Samsung's Galaxy Book

Samsung’s latest hybrid tablet device promises better performance and design than last year's Galaxy...

moov hr putting on sweatband
Into HIIT and don't mind looking dorky? Try this

Moov HR Sweat puts a 21st-century twist on that staple of 1980s workouts, the headband. If you're into...