Coming up: Cool new phones being shown at MWC

Size: The P10 is 5.1-in. FHD 1920 x 1080; the P10 Plus is 5.5-in. FHD 2560 x 1440
Processor: 64-bit Korin 960 octa-core w/4GB RAM
Storage: 32GB/64GB/128GB
OS: Android 7
Cameras: 8mp front-facing; dual 12mp and 20mp rear-facing
Battery: The P10 has a large, non-removable 3,200 mAh battery, while the P10 Plus has a 3,750 mAh battery.
Selling points: Improved dual rear cameras and longer battery life
Where, when and how much: Starts at €650 euros for the P10 with 64GB storage. Expected to launch in March in 30 countries; no plans for a U.S. launch
