News

Azure Stack's third technical preview arrives

Microsoft’s hybrid cloud system is on track to launch in the middle of this year

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

p1200405
Credit: Magdalena Petrova
More like this

Azure Stack, Microsoft’s hybrid cloud system, is getting close to release. On Wednesday, the tech giant unveiled the third major public beta for customers that want to test it out.

The new release brings a handful of additional capabilities for users to test, like support for Azure D-Series virtual machine sizes and deployment with ADFS (Active Directory Federation Services) to support systems that don’t have constant connections to Azure. Technical Preview 3, as this release is known in Microsoft parlance, will get a handful of other features over the coming months, including support for Azure Functions and Active Directory multi-tenancy.

This is expected to be the last major beta of Azure Stack before the system’s release. Microsoft plans to make it generally available in the middle of this year, alongside physical servers built by hardware partners like Dell and Lenovo needed to run Azure Stack in a production environment.

Microsoft is aiming to stand out in the cloud market with products and services like Azure Stack, which are aimed at enabling customers’ hybrid cloud deployments. Stack — a combination of integrated hardware and Azure software — is a key part of that strategy, since it gives customers a consistent management and deployment experience on-premises and in the public cloud.

Azure Stack can be useful in edge computing scenarios, when customers want the consistency of a cloud platform, but don’t have consistent network access. Azure Stack systems could be deployed on cruise ships or oil rigs to allow for processing of data while disconnected to the internet.

In addition to the beta release, Microsoft revealed that software licensing for Azure Stack will be handled on a pay-as-you-use model, similar to the company’s public cloud platform. Businesses will still need to purchase Stack hardware from one of Microsoft’s partners to use the software, however.

The proof-of-concept beta software that Microsoft has been using for these technical previews will be rebranded in the middle of this year as the Microsoft Azure Stack Development Kit. Along with the rebrand, Microsoft will be using it as a test bed for showing customers what functionality they can expect.

At general availability, Azure Stack systems will be available in 46 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Brazil, Germany and France. However, availability of particular systems from particular manufacturers will vary by country. After GA, Microsoft plans to release additional features.

Microsoft wouldn’t share detailed pricing information, but said that the cost of running software in Azure Stack will typically be lower than its counterpart in the company’s public cloud, since customers take on the cost of buying the hardware.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
dell xps 13 2 in 1 image 2
Dells XPS 13 2-in-1: What you'll like (and hate)

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 offers a fresh design for the enterprise, without sacrificing productivity and...

customer satisfaction ts
Trillium aims to enhance customer interaction

The Trillium Precise data-as-a-service product is a data quality and enrichment offering that’s...

user adoption
The power of user adoption

How Earl Newsome, CIO of Praxair, embeds adoption into everything his IT organization does

wifi hand businessman
How to use your Android device as a mobile hotspot

Turning your Android smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot means you always have a secure, private connection...