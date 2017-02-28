News

AWS failure hits websites and apps

Cloud hosting company says it’s working to fix East Coast-based problem

|

Senior Writer, Computerworld |

buyers remorse cloud computing
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Amazon Web Services, a major cloud hosting service, is having a system failure that has been affecting web sites and apps.

AWS reported on its Service Health Dashboard at 2:35 p.m. ET that its engineers were working on the problem that has affected websites including Netflix, Reddit and Adobe. Those sites seem to be up and running now.

The Associated Press reported that its own photos, webfeeds and other online services have been affected.

AWS tweeted that the performance of its Service Health Dashboard was affected but is working again.

At approximately 3 p.m. ET, Mashable tweeted that it was also struggling because of the AWS failure.

"We can't publish our story about AWS being down because, well, AWS is down," the news outlet tweeted.

For AWS' part, "We continue to experience high error rates with S3 in US-EAST-1, which is impacting various AWS services," the company noted on its dashboard. "We are working hard at repairing S3, believe we understand root cause, and are working on implementing what we believe will remediate the issue."

At 4:12 p.m. ET,  AWS updated its status dashboard and said it is still working to recover normal operations.

Amazon S3, or Simple Storage Service, offers storage through web service interfaces.

US-EAST-1 refers to a region of data centers in northern Virginia.

While some companies are dealing with the outage, some people are having a laugh about it on Twitter.

"Due to the #AWS outage and its impact to Snapchat & other popular apps, millions of millennials just looked up for the first time in years," tweeted @psghosh.

And @Woot tweeted, "THINGS THAT RUN ON #AWS

- the entire internet

- sharks

- the weather

- happiness

- the sun

- the oscars' best picture results."

This story, "AWS failure hits websites and apps" was originally published by Computerworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Senior Writer Sharon Gaudin covers the Internet, social media, cloud computing and emerging technologies for Computerworld.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
iphone enterprise
Apple, SAP to release ‘developer-centric’ iOS tools

As the fruits of a relationship forged last May, Apple and SAP will offer developer tools and training...

wifi hand businessman
How to use your Android device as a mobile hotspot

Turning your Android smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot means you always have a secure, private connection...

galaxy book 2 in 1
First impressions of Samsung's Galaxy Book

Samsung’s latest hybrid tablet device promises better performance and design than last year's Galaxy...

moov hr putting on sweatband
Into HIIT and don't mind looking dorky? Try this

Moov HR Sweat puts a 21st-century twist on that staple of 1980s workouts, the headband. If you're into...