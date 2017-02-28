News

HP's Pavilion x360 with a Kaby Lake processor has dropped to $479

This budget 15-inch convertible laptop comes with the latest generation of Intel Core processors, a good-sized hard drive, lots of RAM, and a nice, big touchscreen.

|

Contributor, PCWorld |

hppavilionx360
Credit: HP/Microsoft Store
More like this

The Microsoft Store has another great sale on a Windows 10 2-in-1 convertible, and this one’s rocking the latest generation of Intel’s Core processors. Right now, you can pick up the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15-bk193ms for $480. Like other devices sold at the Microsoft Store, this is a Signature Edition PC, which means bloatware from the computer maker is significantly reduced.

The convertible laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display, a 2.5GHz dual-core Intel Core “Kaby Lake” i5-7200U, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. It also includes an SD card reader, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, HDMI, Bluetooth 4.0, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Microsoft’s sale item only comes in silver and is loaded with the 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home.

We haven’t looked at the Pavilion x360 since 2014, and that model was a much smaller version to boot. But HP’s done a lot of overhauls since then. This value-oriented convertible caught our eye because it doesn’t skimp on features yet is still lightweight for its class. Most 15.6-inch budget laptops start at five pounds, but this Pavilion is 4.6 pounds—just a few more ounces than the 15-inch convertible in HP’s higher-end Spectre line. With a battery life that lasts up to eight hours, that means you can still travel fairly easily with it.

This story, "HP's Pavilion x360 with a Kaby Lake processor has dropped to $479" was originally published by PCWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

Resources
Featured Stories
iphone enterprise
Apple, SAP to release ‘developer-centric’ iOS tools

As the fruits of a relationship forged last May, Apple and SAP will offer developer tools and training...

wifi hand businessman
How to use your Android device as a mobile hotspot

Turning your Android smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot means you always have a secure, private connection...

galaxy book 2 in 1
First impressions of Samsung's Galaxy Book

Samsung’s latest hybrid tablet device promises better performance and design than last year's Galaxy...

moov hr putting on sweatband
Into HIIT and don't mind looking dorky? Try this

Moov HR Sweat puts a 21st-century twist on that staple of 1980s workouts, the headband. If you're into...