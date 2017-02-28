Dell Boomi bringing startup mentality to hybrid cloud market

While Dell sold off many software assets as part of the 2016 mega merger with EMC that created Dell Technologies, it kept Dell Boomi as a critical component for helping IT shops build and run hybrid clouds. Dell Boomi offers integration platform as a service (iPaaS) – a set of cloud-based capabilities for connecting everything from SaaS apps to EDI and internet of things applications.



In this installment of the IDG CEO Interview Series with John Gallant, CEO Chris McNabb talks about why Dell Technologies kept Dell Boomi in the fold and how the company operates as a “startup” within the Dell ecosystem. He also detailed how Dell Boomi helps customers manage the increasing complexity that can come with building hybrid cloud, and explained the “economies of skills” the company brings to customers. Excellence in integration and data management is a key capability for organizations today and McNabb outlined how Dell Boomi can help customers achieve that goal.

Let’s start with the basics. Explain what Dell Boomi does and what problems it solves for customers.

You can think about us as an enterprise middleware platform offered as a service. We provide an enterprise capability to connect and integrate any two systems anywhere at any time. When people buy cloud assets and want to integrate them back into the enterprise, we do that. If people are struggling with productivity on their existing integration technology, we help modernize that and give them access to a mobile backend as a service, IoT, cloud and some of the other things their existing integration structure may lack. We can be complementary and/or a replacement strategy for that legacy integration and middleware you have in place. We solve EDI and supply chain problems as well as improve productivity. People can solve integration problems in about one-sixth the time as legacy integration platforms like TIBCO, webMethods or Oracle SOA Suite, etc.