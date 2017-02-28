Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

26% off Portal Mesh Wi-Fi System (2-pack) - Coverage for Homes up to 6,000 sq. ft., Gigabit Speed - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

portal smart gigabit home wi fi
Credit: Amazon
More like this

PORTAL is designed for homes with lots of devices and many neighbors. WiFi devices all share the same airwaves, and just like an old highway with not enough lanes, your internet slows to a crawl whenever there are too many people and devices crowding the same channels. Mesh 2.0 patented technology and 9 dedicated antennas act like a shield to keep your WiFi maxed out at the speed you pay for. The result is consistently fast reliable internet, lag-free gaming and smooth ultraHD video streaming everywhere in your home.  

Currently receiving 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon (read reviews) and is discount by 26%, down to $279.23,  Check out purchasing options on Amazon now.

This story, "26% off Portal Mesh Wi-Fi System (2-pack) - Coverage for Homes up to 6,000 sq. ft., Gigabit Speed - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • Portal mesh wifi system (2-pack) - Reliable and affordable coverage for homes up to 6,000 sq. ft., Replaces your wireless router and range extender, Gigabit speed, Easy setup and app (AC2400)

    $279.23 MSRP $378.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
iphone enterprise
Apple, SAP to release ‘developer-centric’ iOS tools

As the fruits of a relationship forged last May, Apple and SAP will offer developer tools and training...

wifi hand businessman
How to use your Android device as a mobile hotspot

Turning your Android smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot means you always have a secure, private connection...

galaxy book 2 in 1
First impressions of Samsung's Galaxy Book

Samsung’s latest hybrid tablet device promises better performance and design than last year's Galaxy...

moov hr putting on sweatband
Into HIIT and don't mind looking dorky? Try this

Moov HR Sweat puts a 21st-century twist on that staple of 1980s workouts, the headband. If you're into...