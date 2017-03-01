News

Palo Alto Networks pays $105M for LightCyber to better detect network attacks

Addition can help prevent exfiltration of data, connecting to command and control servers

|

Senior Editor, Network World |

merger palo alto light cyber
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Palo Alto Networks has bought LightCyber for its behavioral analytics platform that can speed the time to detect intrusions that have already breached networks and are looking around for ways to carry out exploits.

The $105 million cash deal brings LightCyber’s ability to analyze behavior of devices to discover reconnaissance by malware inside networks and lateral movements as it seeks to compromise vulnerable systems.

Based on machine learning, LightCyber absorbs the behaviors of individuals and devices, sets a normal level for them and finds anomalies that could indicate attacks underway.

By analyzing behavior, LightCyber can detect malware-free attacks that use legitimate processes to carry out attacks and so remain undetected by platforms that seek to identify malware signatures. The platform gathers network and endpoint data on-site and analyzes it in the cloud.

Once LightCyber identifies suspicious activity it can shut it down automatically or send alerts to security analysts.

Palo Alto says when LightCyber becomes part of its next-generation firewall products it will add very specific protections. “With LightCyber added to our platform, it can further prevent command-and-control activity and data exfiltration by detecting anomalous behavior,” the company says.

This story, "Palo Alto Networks pays $105M for LightCyber to better detect network attacks" was originally published by Network World.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Tim Greene covers security and keeps an eye on Microsoft for Network World.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
dell xps 13 2 in 1 image 2
Dells XPS 13 2-in-1: What you'll like (and hate)

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 offers a fresh design for the enterprise, without sacrificing productivity and...

customer satisfaction ts
Trillium aims to enhance customer interaction

The Trillium Precise data-as-a-service product is a data quality and enrichment offering that’s...

user adoption
The power of user adoption

How Earl Newsome, CIO of Praxair, embeds adoption into everything his IT organization does

wifi hand businessman
How to use your Android device as a mobile hotspot

Turning your Android smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot means you always have a secure, private connection...