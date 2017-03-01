News

Ford thinks beyond cars for future mobility

The automaker believes cars can only get you so far: the rest is up to personal mobility vehicles.

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

World Tech Update
We stepped onto Ford's Carr-E prototype for a joyride   (1:59)
More for you to like:
R2-D2 airplane cleared for takeoff R2-D2 airplane cleared for takeoff (1:35)
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Apple iPhone 3D Touch adds pressure sensitivity Apple iPhone 3D Touch adds... (1:45)
The Carr-E is one of Ford's visions for a personal mobility, last mile solution.
We stepped onto Ford's Carr-E prototype for a joyride (1:59)
More like this

At first glance, you may mistake the small circular machine at Ford’s Mobile World Congress booth for a Rumba. But you would be wrong. It's called the Carr-E, and is one of Ford’s prototypes for a future personal mobility vehicle.

The Carr-E is the brainchild of Kilan Vas, a Ford systems engineer based in Cologne, Germany. Vas built Carr-E as part of Ford's "Last Mile Mobility Challenge." The competition asked employees to come up with an electric prototype that would make commuting easier in places where a car is not permitted or impractical. Carr-E was one of the finalists.

About the same size as a tire, Carr-E is meant to fit in the trunk of a car. It can carry a load of up to 120 kilograms at a max speed of 11km/hr and has a range of 22 kilometers, which should be plenty of juice to get you through the last leg of your journey. It's also possible to put Carr-E into "drone mode" and have it follow you around, something that might be useful when you have heavy luggage.

Ford Carr-E Magdalena Petrova

Ford's Carr-E personal mobility prototype on display at the company's booth at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 28, 2017.

Also featured at Ford's "City of Tomorrow" booth was the TriCiti, a folding electric tricycle and another finalist of the Last Mile Mobility Challenge. Like Carr-E, TriCiti can also be ridden or used to carry goods. 

Ford TriCiti Magdalena Petrova

Ford's TriCiti personal mobility prototype on display at the company's booth at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 28, 2017.

But what garnered the most attention at Ford's booth is a demo the company called "Autolivery." Users were strapped into a VR headset and watched as a self-driving van and a drone worked together to deliver the last forgotten ingredient at a dinner party. 

Ford isn't the only carmaker trying to expand to last mile mobility solutions. At CES in January, we got a chance to test out Honda's self-balancing Uni-Cub, which will get you to your destination at about 6.4 kilometers per hour.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
iphone enterprise
Apple, SAP to release ‘developer-centric’ iOS tools

As the fruits of a relationship forged last May, Apple and SAP will offer developer tools and training...

wifi hand businessman
How to use your Android device as a mobile hotspot

Turning your Android smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot means you always have a secure, private connection...

galaxy book 2 in 1
First impressions of Samsung's Galaxy Book

Samsung’s latest hybrid tablet device promises better performance and design than last year's Galaxy...

moov hr putting on sweatband
Into HIIT and don't mind looking dorky? Try this

Moov HR Sweat puts a 21st-century twist on that staple of 1980s workouts, the headband. If you're into...