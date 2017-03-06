Why Android 2.0 won't save the smartwatch

Over the past few months, there has been a discussion among tech gurus about whether the smartwatch, so hyped a few years ago, is doomed. Optimists can point to the success of the Apple Watch, which dominated the smartwatch market in the 2016 4Q as it accounted for half of smartwatch sales and over 75 percent of revenue. Pessimists can point to the fall of smartwatch startup Pebble, Fitbit, and other manufacturers’ ongoing struggles, and observe that many people still are uncertain about what a smartwatch is for.

The future of the smartwatch may be up for debate. But the Android Wear 2.0 software, which was supposed to be a big competitor against the Apple Watch, is not going to move the needle one way or the other. Android Wear 2.0 is an improvement compared to its previous version, but it is not enough and there are problems with the two watches it will be on. The smartwatch is going to live and die not on Android, but on Apple as well as its competitors’ ability to distinguish itself by going into specific niches.

Catching up, not inventing

Google’s first attempt into wearables with the Google Glass was an outright disaster, and the first edition of the Android Wear has not done much better. Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung control over 80 percent of the smartwatch market between them, and the Android Wear is not even viewed as a competitor towards those three.

Still, Google has been at work developing Wear 2.0 for years, even delaying it in 2016 to fix bugs. After all this time, what does the Wear 2.0 have to get customers to buy it over its bigger competitors?

Not much. Perhaps the biggest improvement is the navigation system. Instead of swiping over and over again to get from one menu or app to the next, you can simply use voice commands with Google Assistant or make more intuitive, easier swipes. The addition of Android Pay is also a plus, and Business Insider praised its ability to stream music thanks to its 4G connection.

But most of these improvements simply cause the Wear to catch up with Apple and Samsung instead of offering anything. The Apple Watch already had Apple Pay and Apple has always made their products easy to use.

Furthermore, Wear 2.0 is currently available on two platforms both manufactured by LG called the Watch Style and Watch Sport. The Watch Style is stripped of features like a speaker, Android Pay, and GPS. The Watch Sport has those features but is big, bulky, and just looks and feels weird. It is not a watch which you can just wear on any occasion, while you can always carry a mobile with you. More Wear watches will come out over this year which could turn things around, but the current watches have problems. Even if the watches improve, there is no reason to believe that Android will be able to catch up to its competitors.

Looking beyond Android

Android is already behind its smartwatch competitors and the lack of truly revolutionary features with the Wear 2.0 means that it will likely stay that way. But because Android was already behind, its struggles do not mean much for the general smartwatch market.

The big challenge which smartwatches have to figure out is how to differentiate themselves from mobile devices. When smartwatches initially came out, there was plenty of speculation about how they could supplant mobile as they would be easier to check, but smartwatches are clearly not going to surpass mobile anytime soon if ever. Consequently, smartwatches need to figure out what niches they have over mobile devices and exploit those to become more accepted by the general public.

Fitness is obviously the major use which smartwatches have over phones, but that is limited by the fact that far too many people just do not work out or realize they can get a cheaper heart rate monitor. But there are other niches which watches could fill as well, such as being the hub for the growing Internet of Things or as an easy to use messenger as Digit observes. This, however, requires further technological development including better apps and more content.

Looking for a market

Smartwatches are in better shape than they were a few months ago, but in worse shape compared to the expectations they once had. Even if sales have picked up in the 2016 4Q after dropping like a stone in the 2016 3Q, smartwatch sales remain a fraction of mobile sales. And the Android Wear 2.0, while an improvement over the previous version, does not boast enough to turn things around by itself.

But this does not mean that smartwatches are destined to go the way of the Segway and other futuristic inventions. Smartwatches have their niches, and their limited success does prove that wearables have their use. Technology companies must continue to develop and show that they can compete with mobile devices, seize key niches, and become accepted by the general populace.

