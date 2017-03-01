News

Beefed-up Twitter abuse tools let you silence those notorious eggs

Twitter is adding more features to its anti-abuse tools as the fight against trolls heats up.

|

Contributor, PCWorld |

twitter 292988 1280
Credit: Pixabay
More like this

Twitter's escalating its fight against abusive behavior once again by introducing new tools and officially announcing older ones

The company confirmed that it’s taking punitive actions against harassers, which were spotted in the wild earlier in February. When Twitter’s algorithms discover an abusive tweeter, the company will temporarily reduce that person’s reach. Anyone who doesn’t follow that user won’t be able to see their tweets for a set cool down period, such as 12 hours.

If anyone feels they get hit with a reach limit when they shouldn’t, Twitter asks for patience. “We aim to only act on accounts when we’re confident...[are]..abusive. Since these tools are new we will sometimes make mistakes, but know that we are actively working to improve and iterate on them everyday,” the company said in a blog post.

As for the new stuff, it includes added filters and a better interface design to help users silence the trolls. An important new filter, for example, will block any messages you get from a Twitter account with the infamous “egg” placeholder profile image. Trolls typically create numerous dummy accounts and don’t bother adding a profile image. You can also filter out messages from users with unverified email addresses and phone numbers.

Finally, Twitter's improving access to the mute feature by making it available from your main timeline. You can also decide on how long a certain phrase, conversation, or keyword is muted: 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. Currently, mutes last until you manually delete them.

The new filters and mute improvements will roll out to all users in the coming days.

Finally, Twitter says it will be more transparent about any abuse complaints you make to the company. You will see notifications when it receives your report, as well as receive notifications if Twitter takes action based on your complaints.

Why this matters: Twitter is fighting hard to beat back abuse from trolls who harass others online. Although some people will see Twitter’s actions as a form of censorship, that’s a hard sell. With its new algorithmic watch dog, the company is not stopping people from saying anything. It’s just that if you want to torment others, your nasty comments won’t be able to reach the target of your harassment.

This story, "Beefed-up Twitter abuse tools let you silence those notorious eggs" was originally published by PCWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
dell xps 13 2 in 1 image 2
Dells XPS 13 2-in-1: What you'll like (and hate)

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 offers a fresh design for the enterprise, without sacrificing productivity and...

customer satisfaction ts
Trillium aims to enhance customer interaction

The Trillium Precise data-as-a-service product is a data quality and enrichment offering that’s...

user adoption
The power of user adoption

How Earl Newsome, CIO of Praxair, embeds adoption into everything his IT organization does

wifi hand businessman
How to use your Android device as a mobile hotspot

Turning your Android smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot means you always have a secure, private connection...