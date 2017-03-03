Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

25% off Xbox One Play and Charge Kit - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

xbox charger
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Forget disposable batteries and keep the action going with the Xbox One Play & Charge Kit. Recharge while you play or afterwards, even when your Xbox is in standby. The long-lasting rechargeable battery fully charges in under 4 hours. Compatible with the original Xbox One Wireless controller and the new white Xbox Wireless Controller. The typical list price of $24.99 has been reduced 25% to $18.74. See the discounted Xbox One Play and Charge Kit on Amazon.

This story, "25% off Xbox One Play and Charge Kit - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • Xbox One Play and Charge Kit

    $18.74 MSRP $24.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
different cloud tacks
How AWS, Microsoft and Google approach the cloud

CIOs concerned about betting too heavily on a single vendor for cloud services hear pitches from the...

2015 it workforce hiring trends handshake arrows agreement
Is the business-IT gap intentional?

IT and business executives must decide whether to transform the way their organizations interact....

walgreens storefront
Walgreens names new CIO

Steve Turner's position as a Walgreens veteran focused on data analytics could advance the pharmacy...

mio slice four colors
Why fitness buffs should buy a Mio Slice

If reaching 10,000 steps every day isn't helping your meet your health goals, consider Mio's new...