The Digital Transformation Marches On

Chances are, by now you’ve been looking into what it takes (or have already started) to go digital. We’ve hit a hyper-connected age where business is done at the speed of technology, and that technology is changing rapidly to help your workplace evolve. The cloud, virtualization, mobility, the Internet of Things—all of this and more wouldn’t be possible without going digital at least in some part. But while you may have your research to do, or plans to make, what about others who are already (or are in the process of) going digital?

Recently, Connection performed a survey of your peers with their digital transformation in mind:

38% of the response base believe that “reduce cost and complexity” most closely aligned to their definition of a digital strategy.

Budget, complexity, and fear of change are the top obstacles ITDMs expect when it comes to their digital strategy

Over half of ITDMs think a digital strategy would improve operational productivity and boost IT innovation.

Take a look at all of the questions we asked, and let us know where your answers would rank.