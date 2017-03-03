News

Java 9 gets a release date: July 27

JDK 9, which features modularization and ahead-of-time compilation, will be released this summer

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Java 9 gets a release date: July 27
Credit: Rebecca Wilson
More like this

Java Platform SE (Standard Edition) 9, a planned modularized upgrade, remains on target for release in July, an Oracle official said this week.

Java Development Kit (JDK) 9 is set for release on July 27. It will include a long list of capabilities, including modularization, a read-eval-print loop, ahead-of-time compilation, and a memory-saving improvement for strings storage.

Now categorized as feature-complete, the release had been delayed before due to the complexity of the modularization effort. Modular Java itself already had been deferred from Java 8, which was released three years ago this month, to Java 9. Modularity is intended to make Java more scalable, including improving its deployments on small devices.

Oracle's Aurelio Garcia-Ribeyro, director of product management in the company's Java platform group, showed off some of the many highlights of Java 9 at the Oracle Code conference in San Francisco this week. A modular application packaging capability, for instance, is intended to reduce the size of the bundled runtime image and features module awareness and custom runtime creation. Ahead-of-time compilation compiles classes to native code before launching the virtual machine, thereby improving application startup times.

Also, the jShell tool will provide a read-eval-print loop capability, which lets developers evaluate declarations, statements, and expressions along with an API so that other applications can use these capabilities. A new version string scheme, meanwhile, provides for a string scheme to easily distinguish between major, minor, and security updates.

This story, "Java 9 gets a release date: July 27" was originally published by InfoWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

Resources
Featured Stories
paypal donations primary
Donations made via PayPal may be going astray

Donors who use the PayPal Giving Fund claim in a class action lawsuit that few of their donations reach...

mio slice four colors
Why fitness buffs should buy a Mio Slice

If reaching 10,000 steps every day isn't helping your meet your health goals, consider Mio's new...

p1200511
Uber scandal reflects issues in Silicon Valley

Sexual harassment, discrimination, favoritism, nepotism ... and you wonder why women, people of color...

fb metric for success
Facebook criticizes reliance on ‘proxy metrics’

Facebook’s operations and finance chiefs praised third-party measurement tools at a Morgan Stanley...