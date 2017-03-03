Opinion

Analytics 50: Call for 2017 entries

Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business and CIO.com will again honor 50 organizations that excel at using analytics to solve business challenges. If you have an innovative project, now’s the time to nominate it for an Analytics 50 award.

|

Editor in Chief, CIO |

analytic 50 call for entries3
Credit: Drexel University Lebow College of Business
More like this

Last year, Drexel University and CIO.com teamed up to present the first Analytics 50 Awards program. We're proud of our partnership with our friends at Drexel’s Lebow College of Business and proud of the 50 innovative winners from our debut program, which included such impressive organizations as AstraZeneca, Farmers Insurance, GE, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Major League Soccer and UPS -- to name just a few.

We may be a bit biased, but we think the Analytics 50 is great example of what can happen when media and academia collaborate. Drexel University's Decisions Sciences department and CIO.com both remain committed to recognizing excellence in analytics and its real-world applications. We love the Analytics 50, but the year-long coverage of analytics on CIO.com and the range of business analytics programs offered by Drexel shows we share the passion exemplified by last year's winners.

Enter the Analytics 50

“Last year’s inaugural recognition provided an exciting look into the powerful ways analytics are being used across industries,” said Murugan Anandarajan, PhD, Department Head, Decision Sciences and MIS at Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business. “We anticipate another lineup of impressive nominations this year, and we’re eager to continue to bring analytics to the forefront of industry achievements.”

We know that innovation never takes a year off. If you entered the Analytics 50 last year, we hope you will again this year. If you didn’t, we hope you will submit your project here before April 30, 2017.

A panel of technology leaders from both academia and the IT industry will review the nominations and judge submissions based on the complexity of the business challenge, the innovation of the analytics product or service used, and the impact the project had on the organization.

Drexel’s Lebow College of Business and CIO.com will host an Analytics 50 awards ceremony and dinner at Drexel University’s Philadelphia campus on November 2, 2017. Winners will also be featured on CIO.om and in CIO Digital Magazine.

Read about last's winners: Analytics 50: How big data innovators reap results

Listing of 2016 Analytics 50 honorees

 

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Dan Muse is editor in chief of CIO.com.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
different cloud tacks
How AWS, Microsoft and Google approach the cloud

CIOs concerned about betting too heavily on a single vendor for cloud services hear pitches from the...

uber mentor and fast primary
Uber’s CEO needs some serious mentoring

Uber’s Travis Kalanick lacks the experience to be an effective CEO, writes columnist Rob Enderle The...

2015 it workforce hiring trends handshake arrows agreement
Is the business-IT gap intentional?

IT and business executives must decide whether to transform the way their organizations interact....

walgreens storefront
Walgreens names new CIO

Steve Turner's position as a Walgreens veteran focused on data analytics could advance the pharmacy...