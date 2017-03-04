Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

20% off When you Pre-Order Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - (XBOX ONE, PS4) - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

51l4pho0ml. ac
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Now available for pre-order, if you're an Amazon Prime Member (or have a free trial -- get one here) you'll see the price drop an extra 20% on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (PlayStation 4 or Xbox One). Price drop activates when you add it to your cart, and sinks the price from $59.99 to $39.99.

Experience total freedom of choice in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, the ultimate military shooter set in a massive open world setting.  The Santa Blanca drug cartel has transformed the beautiful South American country of Bolivia into a perilous narco-state, leading to lawlessness, fear, and rampant violence. With their corrosive influence growing, the cartel plagues the citizens of Bolivia but all hope is not lost. The Ghosts, an elite US Special Forces team, are tasked to combat the cartel and save the country from collapse.  See the discounted Ghost Recon Wildlands on Amazon.

This story, "20% off When you Pre-Order Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - (XBOX ONE, PS4) - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

    $59.96 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Amazon Prime Free 30 Day Trial Membership

    $0.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
analytic 50 call for entries3
Analytics 50: Call for 2017 entries

Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business and CIO.com will again honor 50 organizations that excel...

uber mentor and fast primary
Uber’s CEO needs some serious mentoring

Uber’s Travis Kalanick lacks the experience to be an effective CEO, writes columnist Rob Enderle The...

2015 it workforce hiring trends handshake arrows agreement
Is the business-IT gap intentional?

IT and business executives must decide whether to transform the way their organizations interact....

walgreens storefront
Walgreens names new CIO

Steve Turner's position as a Walgreens veteran focused on data analytics could advance the pharmacy...