Serverless computing: Freedom for devs at last

Serverless computing provides a great opportunity for developers seeking relief from the burden of infrastructure. By abstracting away everything but a block of code, the serverless model makes it faster for developers to iterate and deploy new code, enabling smaller teams with smaller budgets to do things that only big companies could do before. Or, as Mat Ellis, founder and CEO of Cloudability, recently said in a CloudCast episode, “Serverless attempts to industrialize developer impact.”

Of course, in the background, servers still exist, humming away. But serverless architectures are stateless. They do their work by executing a bit of logic -- a function -- and calling out to other services to do whatever else they need. If you’re a developer who primarily builds applications using services via APIs or needs to respond to events, serverless architecture may prove to be the easiest, fastest, and least risky means for getting the job done.

In this article, we break down what serverless architecture really means, offer a detailed comparison of the major public cloud options, and shed light on a real-world serverless project under way at Coca-Cola.

With serverless, it’s all about the function