News

MapR and Outscale partner on big data PaaS

The cloud provider unveils a big data platform as a service (PaaS) offering built on the MapR Converged Data Platform.

|

Senior Writer, CIO |

mapr primary
Credit: MapR
More like this

At the Big Data Paris event in Paris, France, today, MapR Technologies and French enterprise-class cloud provider Outscale announced that they have joined forces to provide a big data platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering built on the MapR Converged Data Platform.

Outscale will provide the new premium cloud service in Europe, North America and Asia and says it will provide customers with a cost-effective and flexible platform to support their big data journey — from initial proof of concept to prototype and application deployment, all with unlimited scalability.

"We are proud to offer MapR as the core technology to power our big data as a platform service because it enables our customers to spin up a full complete, multi-TB data platform in the cloud in a matter of minutes," David Chassan, chief product officer, Outscale, said in a statement today. "We've worked on other solutions for big data, but found that MapR was the only one with the stability, scale and functionality that meets the needs of our enterprise customers and VARs."

No expertise needed

Outscale says its new Big Data PaaS is designed to be simple to use in the cloud, and offers the entire MapR Converged Data Platform to provide fast access to data stored in files, databases and event streams for performing real-time analysis on business critical, operational applications. The service allows customers to test and deploy cloud-based applications on any size cluster, accessing open APIs including HDFS, Spark, Drill and POSIX NFS without the need for extensive professional service expertise in big data.

"Outscale is one of the leading cloud providers in France because of their strong expertise," Yann Aubry, area vice president, Northern & Western Europe, MapR Technologies, said in a statement Monday. "With MapR at the core of their cloud platform, they quickly provide their customers with managed access to a converged data platform including the key big data technologies today. We are pleased to work with Outscale to deliver a technologically advanced cloud platform."

Knocking down data silos

MapR Technologies introduced its Converged Data Platform in December 2015 as part of an effort to tear down the new data silos brought about by the scattershot proliferation of new analytics tools and the consumerization of enterprise software.

The MapR Converged Data Platform brings together the MapR Distribution, including Apache Hadoop, MapR-DB and MapR Streams (its global even stream system, which allows organizations to continuously collect, analyze and act on streaming data). It integrates file, database, stream processing and analytics to support data-driven applications.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Thor Olavsrud covers IT security, big data, open source technology, Microsoft tools and servers for CIO.com.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
outsourcing ts
7 tips for managing an IT outsourcing contract

Without dedicated and ongoing governance, carefully negotiated and documented rights in an outsourcing...

resume makeover executive
IT Resume Makeover: Find focus by building a theme

The longer your career, the more difficult it can be to pull out the right details to create a focused...

analytic 50 call for entries3
Analytics 50: Call for 2017 entries

Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business and CIO.com will again honor 50 organizations that excel...

uber mentor and fast primary
Uber’s CEO needs some serious mentoring

Uber’s Travis Kalanick lacks the experience to be an effective CEO, writes columnist Rob Enderle The...