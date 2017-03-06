How to use Nintendo Switch with PlayStation VR

For the last hour, I have been playing the Legend Of Zelda on the 226" screen of my PlayStation VR (PSVR).

Yes, you read that right. And, yes, I'm aware that Zelda isn't available for PS4 and that it's exclusive to Nintendo. But PlayStation VR can be used with any device that has HDMI out. (That’s one of the reasons I prefer it over other virtual solutions.) So I thought of trying it out with my brand new Nintendo Switch. It totally worked.

Before I get into the step-by-step how-to, it should be noted that there is an open source angle to this story: Both PlayStation and Nintendo Switch run on the open source operating system FreeBSD.

Ok, let's get to it.

1. Keep the setup that you have for your PlayStation VR (refer to this guide).

2. Unplug the HDMI cable that goes from the PSVR processor unit to the PS4 and replace it with the HDMI cable that comes from the Nintendo Switch dock.

3. Power up the PS4 and then power up the PSVR headset. Keep in mind that PS4 needs to be powered up in order for the headset to work.

4. Keep the HDMI out from the PSVR hooked to the TV so that you can see the content on both the PSVR headset and on the TV.

Wear the headset, and you will see the Switch screen.

Yes!

The great news is that the screen won’t move as you move your head around to navigate the gameplay or the content on the screen. Additionally, you can adjust the position of the screen by using the ‘option’ button on the DualShock 4 controllers.

Playing games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Fast RMX was breathtaking.

If you own PSVR and just got your Switch, try it out now.

